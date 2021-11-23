The Global Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Market is expected to grow by $ 63.79 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166444/?utm_source=GNW

56% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of UAVs and increasing use of night surveillance applications. In addition, the growing adoption of UAVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hyperspectral remote sensing market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The hyperspectral remote sensing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Agriculture and forestry

• Geology and mineral exploration

• Ecology

• Disaster management



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the miniaturization of HIS for remote sensingas one of the prime reasons driving the hyperspectral remote sensing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hyperspectral remote sensing market covers the following areas:

• Hyperspectral remote sensing market sizing

• Hyperspectral remote sensing market forecast

• Hyperspectral remote sensing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyperspectral remote sensing market vendors that include Adept Turnkey Pty Ltd., BaySpec Inc., Brimrose Corp. of America, Corning Inc., Headwall Photonics Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc., Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Telops Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

