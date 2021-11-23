The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market is expected to grow by $ 789.56 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166326/?utm_source=GNW

76% during the forecast period. Our report on the liquid silicone rubber market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for lightweight materials and high investment on infrastructure in emerging countries. In addition, the growing demand for lightweight materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The liquid silicone rubber market analysis includes the grade segment and geographic landscape.



The liquid silicone rubber market is segmented as below:

By Grade

• Industrial

• Medical

• Food



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the high rate of hip and knee implantsas one of the prime reasons driving the liquid silicone rubber market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on liquid silicone rubber market covers the following areas:

• Liquid silicone rubber market sizing

• Liquid silicone rubber market forecast

• Liquid silicone rubber market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquid silicone rubber market vendors that include CHT Group, Dow Inc., Elkem ASA, KCC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., REISS MANUFACTURING INC., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SIMTEC Silicone Parts LLC, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the liquid silicone rubber market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

