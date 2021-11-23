Global Biodiesel Market and Biofuels Market Size 2021 Growing Rapidly By Trends Evaluation, Leading Players Updates, Consumer-Demand, Consumption, Recent Developments, Strategies, Market Impact and Forecast till 2026 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Biodiesel Market Analysis and Insights till 2026:

The report on the "Biodiesel Market" covers the current status of the market including the Biodiesel market size, growth rate, prominent players, and current competitive landscape. It also analyzes future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of mergers and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players, and market dynamics. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Biodiesel market.

The global Biodiesel market size was USD 23290 million and it is expected to reach USD 25880 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

Biodiesel is produced from vegetable oils or animal fats after conversion into a range of fatty acid methyl or ethyl esters (esterification), a sustainable replacement for fossil diesel that significantly reduces carbon emissions and makes environmental sustainability a commercial proposition.

First, biodiesel is a renewable fuel that can be manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease for use in diesel vehicles. Biodiesel's physical properties are similar to those of petroleum diesel, but it is a cleaner-burning alternative.

Second, the market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2016, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 22.04% of global market, which are Renewable Energy , Diester Industries, Neste Oil, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 26567 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very.

Third, the raw materials of biodiesel are mainly vegetable oils. Biodiesel derived from rapeseed oil and soybean oil forms the largest segment of the overall market. The biodiesel market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high diesel fuel prices and a large number of diesel fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of biodiesel fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of diesel fuel on biodiesel is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of diesel price also triggered the trending down of biodiesel price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.

Fourth, the application of biodiesel can be classified as industrial fuels, transportation fuels and chemical industry. The primary use of biodiesel is transportation fuels, which account for 58.92% in 2015. Industrial fuels and chemical industry also play important role in the whole supply chain. Regionally, biodiesel is the most common biofuel in Europe, while its consumption in China is more concentrated in chemical use.

Fifth, the global biodiesel market is expected to be worth USD24.11 billion in 2022. South America is estimated to be the most promising region for biodiesel market, and the sluggish of biodiesel in China would be expected to be changed in the coming years.

Sixth, while growth may be affected by feedstock availability issues and the food v/s fuel debate, the market is expected to witness a paradigm shift with the increasing conversion efficiency of existing feedstock, and the development of newer feedstock sources such as algae.

The major players in the market include:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu

Longyan Zhuoyue

Greenergy UK

Biodiesel Amsterdam

SunOil

Petrotec

Biocom

SARIA Bio-Industries

Biodiesel Aragon

Bionor

Iniciativas Bioenergeticas

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Biodiesel market?

What was the size of the emerging Biodiesel market by value in 2019?

What will be the size of the emerging Biodiesel market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Biodiesel market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Biodiesel market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Biodiesel market?

What are the Biodiesel market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Biodiesel Industry?

Global Biodiesel Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Biodiesel market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Biodiesel Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Biodiesel market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Biodiesel Competitor Landscape by Players

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

Part II

Global Biofuels Market Outlook To 2026: In 2019, the global Biofuels market size was USD 66020 million and it is expected to reach USD 91630 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Biofuels are non-fossil fuels. They are energy carriers that store the energy derived from organic materials (biomass), including plant materials and animal waste. First-generation biofuels are currently produced from food crops such as sugar cane and rapeseed. They include bioethanol (made from sugars and starch) and biodiesel (made from vegetable oil). Second-generation biofuels are under development and will be derived from non-food plant matter such as crop residues and agricultural or municipal wastes. They include bioethanol made from cellulosic materials such as straw or wood.

The two most widely used types of biofuels are bioethanol and biodiesel, so this report only focuses on bioethanol and biodiesel.

The market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2015, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 20.42% of global market, which are REG, Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 27768 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.

The major players in the market include:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Biofuels Market Forecast Period: 2020-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Biofuels market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

