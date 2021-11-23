Synchronoss to Present at the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference on December 2, 2021

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital solutions, today announced it will be presenting at the Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Event: Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Virtual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Available for One-on-One Meetings

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information, please contact the Benchmark Company conference coordinators at events@benchmarkcompany.com or Synchronoss’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at SNCR@mkr-group.com.

About The Benchmark Company Discovery Conference

The Annual Benchmark Company Discovery Conference is hosted by The Benchmark Company, a boutique investment banking firm headquartered in New York, with regional offices across the country. Benchmark provides Research, Sales, Trading, and Investment Banking services to public and private companies, institutional and high net worth investors, and family offices. The conference is regularly attended by more than 150 institutional investors and will feature approximately 50 presenting companies.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim

MKR Investor Relations

623-745-4046