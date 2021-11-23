GZ6G Technologies Announces Partnership With Digideck, Cloud-Based Presentation Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced a partnership with Digideck by SportsDigita.



The partnership is a natural fit for GZ6G to provide its sports stadium and venue clients with presentations built on the Digideck presentation platform, which was developed by sports marketing professionals at SportsDigita in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

GZ6G Technologies presentations will be standardized across brands with robust features like state-of-the-art multimedia, interactivity, and real-time data analytics to optimize and analyze presentation viewership.

“Our goal is to drive revenue and increase engagement as we grow both the Media and Network divisions,” said Peter Malecha, Director of GZ6G Media. “Working with Digideck will allow us to participate in a greater volume of sales meetings, putting our best foot forward, and helping brands, stadiums, and venues get excited about what we offer.”

The presentations will showcase GZ6G Technologies’ latest developments in software products and services for smart cities, airports, stadiums, and enterprises. Specifically, for sports stadiums, GZ6G enables venues and brands to communicate with 100,000+ fans simultaneously through WiFi, IPTV and other fan engagement technologies. Media can also be targeted per section.

Brands that run advertising in the stadiums will be able to capitalize on various media opportunities across the stadium through GZ6G’s media division, Green Zebra Media, allowing both the participating brands and the stadiums to elevate the game day fan experience, creating unique engagement opportunities that drives potentially more revenue for venue owners and partners throughout the closed loop, in-stadium network.

“We are thrilled to launch Digideck for such a tech-forward, innovative organization like GZ6G Technologies,” commented Angelina Lawton, Sportsdigita CEO & Founder. “With an appetite for powering efficient solutions and synergies in the sports marketplace, this partnership is a natural fit for both organizations; and we look forward to many successes together in the future.”

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. OTCMarkets: (OTCQB: GZIC)

GZ6G Technologies is focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, and modernizing facilities and buildings operations with emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects.

GZ6G Technologies comprises four departments: Green Zebra Smart Labs: Software planning and development of applications integrated for enterprises, cities, stadiums, universities, commercial, and industrial technologies to optimize user engagement and streamline experiences. Solutions are powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics for historical data, operation forecasting, and predictive monetization strategies. Green Zebra Smart Networks: Integrated wireless and IT consulting and infrastructure management for enterprise and mid-size organizations. Green Zebra technical teams will also provide technical support, cybersecurity, and procurement of networking hardware and software for enterprise-level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: Cloud, hybrid, and on-premise Storage and multilayer security of servers for cloud computing solutions and remote management systems for co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Media: full-service marketing and advertising agency for cities, stadiums, and large venues to utilize digital media across the Green Zebra media network. Media trafficking and media placement powered by Green Zebra Labs data analytics and software. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York and the city of West Des Moines, Iowa.

