Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2021

- Revenue for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Increased 25.8% to $454.0 million -

- GAAP EPS for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $0.97 and Adjusted EPS was $0.96 -

- Increases Fiscal 2022 Modeling Assumptions, Expects Fiscal 2022 EPS in Range of $2.40-$2.60 -

WEST FARGO, N.D., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Machinery Inc. (Nasdaq: TITN), a leading network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores, today reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

David Meyer, Titan Machinery’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The ongoing strength of the broader agriculture sector continues to fuel demand for equipment across our business and equipment revenue grew 37% on a consolidated basis in the third quarter. The combination of our larger base of revenues, healthy inventory position, and lean infrastructure has allowed for powerful operating leverage that drove a 109% increase in pre-tax income for the quarter. At the segment-level, this operating leverage is visible in our Agriculture segment, which benefited from better than expected crop yields across our footprint, and produced a pre-tax margin of 7%, which is a record quarterly high margin for the segment. Our Construction and International segments are also generating strong gains in profitability, each producing another solid quarter and building upon the improvements made fiscal year-to-date. We are excited about finishing the fiscal year on a strong note after a successful harvest and construction season and will continue to work toward delivering the unmatched customer service that Titan Machinery is known for.”

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, revenue increased to $454.0 million compared to $360.9 million in the third quarter last year. Equipment sales were $329.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $240.9 million in the third quarter last year. Parts sales were $80.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $76.8 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue generated from service was $32.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $30.7 million in the third quarter last year. Revenue from rental and other was $11.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $12.5 million in the third quarter last year. Rental revenue was down due to a decrease in inventory rentals, a reduced rental fleet and the January 2021 divestiture of the Company’s construction stores in Arizona. While the fleet was smaller compared to the prior year, the dollar utilization of the fleet improved to 31.4% in the quarter compared to 25.7% in the same period last year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $92.5 million, compared to $72.6 million in the third quarter last year. The Company’s gross profit margin increased to 20.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to 20.1% in the third quarter last year. Gross profit margin primarily increased due to stronger equipment margins, which were partially offset by mix, with a greater proportion of equipment revenue this year versus higher margin parts and service revenue as compared to the third quarter of the prior year.

Operating expenses increased by $8.8 million to $62.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $54.1 million in the third quarter last year, primarily due to higher variable expenses on increased revenues. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 110 basis points to 13.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to 15.0% of revenue in the prior year period. The Company did not recognize any impairments related to goodwill or intangible and long-lived assets in the current year period, but did recognize impairments of $2.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Floorplan and other interest expense was $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $1.7 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower floorplan borrowings.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, net income was $21.8 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.97, compared to net income of $9.9 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.44, for the third quarter of last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $21.7 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.96, compared to adjusted net income of $12.0 million, or adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.53, for the third quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $35.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $24.8 million in the third quarter of last year.

Segment Results
Agriculture Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $281.5 million, compared to $220.6 million in the third quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by strong demand for equipment. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $19.6 million, compared to $13.6 million of pre-tax income and adjusted pre-tax income of $13.8 million in the third quarter last year.

Construction Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $79.7 million, compared to $79.0 million in the third quarter last year. While revenue was essentially flat versus the prior year period, same-store sales increased 11.1% primarily due to increased equipment demand, but was offset by the lost contributions from the Company’s Arizona stores following the January 2021 divestiture. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $3.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter last year.

International Segment - Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $92.7 million, compared to $61.2 million in the third quarter last year. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by strong equipment sales. Pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.3 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of $2.4 million in the third quarter last year. Adjusted pre-tax income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.1 million, compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter last year.

Fiscal 2022 First Nine Months Results

Revenue was $1.2 billion for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $974.5 million for the same period last year. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $43.6 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the same period last year. On an adjusted basis, net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $44.8 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income of $22.0 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $78.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $51.7 million in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $90.5 million. Inventories decreased modestly to $412.7 million as of October 31, 2021, compared to $418.5 million as of January 31, 2021. This inventory decrease includes a $14.7 million decrease in equipment inventory, which reflects an increase in new equipment inventory of $28.9 million and a $43.6 million decrease in used equipment inventory, and a $7.7 million increase in parts inventory. Outstanding floorplan payables were $174.7 million on $753.0 million total available floorplan lines of credit as of October 31, 2021, compared to $161.8 million outstanding floorplan payables as of January 31, 2021.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $72.3 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $60.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Jaycox Implement Acquisition

On October 20, 2021, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assets of Jaycox Implement, Inc. (“Jaycox”), which consists of three full-line Case IH agriculture dealerships located in Worthington, MN, Luverne, MN, and Lake Park, IA. In the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021, Jaycox generated revenue of approximately $91 million. This all cash transaction is expected to close in early December 2021 and is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per diluted share.

Mr. Meyer concluded, “While supply chains remain challenged, we are getting factory shipments, as well as leveraging our parts and equipment inventories collaboratively across our network of stores. This has allowed us to take care of our customers during the critical harvest and pre-winter construction season – which enabled us to continue to deliver strong top line growth. Looking to the fourth quarter, we remain confident that we will be able to sustain our increased sales momentum and profitability, which we believe will allow us to deliver a record year of earnings per share. We are deploying our cash by pursuing quality acquisitions that will continue to enhance our footprint and deliver shareholder value such as the recent announcement of the Jaycox transaction.”

Fiscal 2022 Modeling Assumptions

The following are the Company’s current expectations for fiscal 2022 modeling assumptions.

 Current Assumptions Previous Assumptions
Segment Revenue   
Agriculture(1)Up 23-28% Up 18-23%
Construction(2)Up 2-7% Up 2-7%
International(3)Up 35-40% Up 27-32%
    
Diluted EPS(4)$2.40 - $2.60 $2.00 - $2.20
    
(1) Includes the full year impact of the HorizonWest acquisition completed in May 2020. Assumes anticipated partial quarter contribution of the Jaycox acquisition following expected closing in early December 2021.
(2) Includes the full year impact of the Phoenix and Tucson, AZ store divestitures in January 2021. Adjusting full year fiscal 2021 net sales by $27 million, representing the fiscal 2021 net sales of these divested stores, results in a same-store sales assumption of up approximately 10-15%.
(3) Assumes an immaterial impact from the divestiture of our single store dealership in Serbia in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
(4) Includes expenses related to ERP implementation.

TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    
 October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash$90,540  $78,990 
Receivables, net of allowance for expected credit losses85,842  69,109 
Inventories412,674  418,458 
Prepaid expenses and other15,121  13,677 
Total current assets604,177  580,234 
Noncurrent Assets   
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation175,328  147,165 
Operating lease assets59,950  74,445 
Deferred income taxes6,726  3,637 
Goodwill1,433  1,433 
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization6,535  7,785 
Other1,070  1,090 
Total noncurrent assets251,042  235,555 
Total Assets$855,219  $815,789 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$24,312  $20,045 
Floorplan payable174,659  161,835 
Current maturities of long-term debt5,667  4,591 
Current operating lease liabilities9,922  11,772 
Deferred revenue35,207  59,418 
Accrued expenses and other49,133  48,791 
Income taxes payable6,783  11,048 
Total current liabilities305,683  317,500 
Long-Term Liabilities   
Long-term debt, less current maturities70,502  44,906 
Operating lease liabilities59,264  73,567 
Other long-term liabilities6,192  8,535 
Total long-term liabilities135,958  127,008 
Stockholders’ Equity   
Common stock   
Additional paid-in-capital253,782  252,913 
Retained earnings160,482  116,869 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(686) 1,499 
Total stockholders’ equity413,578  371,281 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$855,219  $815,789 


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenue       
Equipment$329,814  $240,901  $878,528  $662,060 
Parts80,521  76,778  208,464  194,846 
Service32,026  30,696  89,405  84,282 
Rental and other11,614  12,497  27,914  33,357 
Total Revenue453,975  360,872  1,204,311  974,545 
Cost of Revenue       
Equipment288,576  215,770  772,584  593,048 
Parts55,654  53,556  146,184  136,205 
Service10,249  10,254  29,314  28,263 
Rental and other7,016  8,741  17,754  23,379 
Total Cost of Revenue361,495  288,321  965,836  780,895 
Gross Profit92,480  72,551  238,475  193,650 
Operating Expenses62,943  54,115  176,460  160,252 
Impairment of Goodwill  1,453    1,453 
Impairment of Intangible and Long-Lived Assets  1,102  1,498  1,318 
Income from Operations29,537  15,881  60,517  30,627 
Other Income (Expense)       
Interest and other income (expense)616  (360) 1,935  333 
Floorplan interest expense(259) (757) (1,027) (2,811)
Other interest expense(1,071) (940) (3,292) (2,884)
Income Before Income Taxes28,823  13,824  58,133  25,265 
Provision for Income Taxes7,007  3,912  14,521  6,691 
Net Income21,816  9,912  43,612  18,574 
        
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.97  $0.44  $1.93  $0.83 
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares22,222  22,137  22,238  22,091 


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Nine Months Ended October 31,
 2021 2020
Operating Activities   
Net income$43,612  $18,574 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization16,336  17,731 
Impairment1,498  2,771 
Other, net7,145  12,033 
Changes in assets and liabilities   
Inventories3,181  76,495 
Manufacturer floorplan payable45,801  (46,466)
Other working capital(45,298) (20,324)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities72,275  60,814 
Investing Activities   
Property and equipment purchases(29,693) (16,205)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment667  795 
Acquisition consideration, net of cash acquired  (6,790)
Other, net20  (16)
Net Cash Used for Investing Activities(29,006) (22,216)
Financing Activities   
Net change in non-manufacturer floorplan payable(30,104) (40,779)
Net proceeds from (payments on) long-term debt and finance leases(213) 909 
Other, net(998) (909)
Net Cash Used for Financing Activities(31,315) (40,779)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash(404) 268 
Net Change in Cash11,550  (1,913)
Cash at Beginning of Period78,990  43,721 
Cash at End of Period$90,540  $41,808 


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Segment Results
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31,
 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change
Revenue           
Agriculture$281,506  $220,625  27.6% $730,422  $583,326  25.2%
Construction79,735  79,030  0.9% 229,286  216,862  5.7%
International92,734  61,217  51.5% 244,603  174,357  40.3%
Total$453,975  $360,872  25.8% $1,204,311  $974,545  23.6%
            
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes           
Agriculture$19,618  $13,575  44.5% $42,910  $26,490  62.0%
Construction3,564  1,448  146.1% 6,518  (50) n/m
International6,260  (2,424) n/m 9,498  (3,136) n/m
Segment Income Before Income Taxes29,442  12,599  133.7% 58,926  23,304  n/m
Shared Resources(619) 1,225  n/m (793) 1,961  n/m
Total$28,823  $13,824  108.5% $58,133  $25,265  130.1%


TITAN MACHINERY INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Adjusted Net Income        
Net Income $21,816  $9,912  $43,612  $18,574 
Adjustments        
ERP transition costs   766    2,250 
Impairment charges   2,555  1,498  2,771 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (113) 338  (296) 973 
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments (113) 3,659  1,202  5,994 
Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1)   1,566    2,613 
Total Adjustments (113) 2,093  1,202  3,381 
Adjusted Net Income $21,703  $12,005  $44,814  $21,955 
         
Adjusted Diluted EPS        
Diluted EPS $0.97  $0.44  $1.93  $0.83 
Adjustments (2)        
ERP transition costs   0.03    0.10 
Impairment charges   0.11  0.07  0.12 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (0.01) 0.02  (0.02) 0.04 
Total Pre-Tax Adjustments (0.01) 0.16  0.05  0.26 
Less: Tax Effect of Adjustments (1)   0.07    0.12 
Total Adjustments (0.01) 0.09  0.05  0.14 
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.96  $0.53  $1.98  $0.97 
         
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes        
Income Before Income Taxes $28,823  $13,824  $58,134  $25,264 
Adjustments        
ERP transition costs   766    2,250 
Impairment charges   2,555  1,498  2,771 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (113) 338  (296) 973 
Total Adjustments (113) 3,659  1,202  5,994 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $28,710  $17,483  $59,336  $31,258 
         
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes - Agriculture        
Income Before Income Taxes $19,618  $13,575  $42,910  $26,490 
Impairment charges   244    244 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $19,618  $13,819  $42,910  $26,734 
         
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes - Construction        
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $3,564  $1,448  $6,518  $(50)
Impairment charges       216 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $3,564  $1,448  $6,518  $166 
         
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes - International        
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $6,260  $(2,424) $9,498  $(3,136)
Adjustments        
Impairment charges   2,311  1,498  2,311 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (113) 338  (296) 973 
Total Adjustments (113) 2,649  1,202  3,284 
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes $6,147  $225  $10,700  $148 
         
Adjusted EBITDA        
Net Income $21,816  $9,912  $43,612  $18,574 
Adjustments        
Interest expense, net of interest income 840  898  2,941  2,690 
Provision for income taxes 7,007  3,912  14,521  6,691 
Depreciation and amortization 5,734  6,445  16,336  17,731 
EBITDA 35,397  21,167  77,410  45,686 
Adjustments        
ERP transition costs   766    2,250 
Impairment charges   2,555  1,498  2,771 
Ukraine remeasurement (gain) / loss (113) 338  (296) 973 
Total Adjustments (113) 3,659  1,202  5,994 
Adjusted EBITDA $35,284  $24,826  $78,612  $51,680 
         
(1) The tax effect of U.S. related adjustments was calculated using a 26% tax rate, determined based on a 21% federal statutory rate and a 5% blended state income tax rate. The tax effect of the Germany related adjustments was calculated using a 29% tax rate. Included in the tax effect of the adjustments is the tax impact of foreign currency changes in Ukraine of $0.7 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020 and $1.3 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2020.  
(2) Adjustments are net of amounts allocated to participating securities where applicable.    