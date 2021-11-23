Havila Shipping ASA: Havi04 Summons for written resolution

Havila Shipping ASA

Fosnavag, NORWAY

Attached summons for written resolution.

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

HAVI04 - Written Resolution