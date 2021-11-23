The Global Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry Market is expected to grow by $ 2.58 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090616/?utm_source=GNW

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the fuel cells market for automotive industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for efficient and cleaner fuels and government incentives for fuel cell vehicles. In addition, increased demand for efficient and cleaner fuel is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fuel cells market for automotive industry analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The fuel cells market for automotive industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Light-duty vehicles

• Heavy-duty vehicles

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA



This study identifies the advantages of hydrogen fuel cell vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the fuel cells market for automotive industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on fuel cells market for automotive industry covers the following areas:

• Fuel cells market for automotive industry sizing

• Fuel cells market for automotive industry forecast

• Fuel cells market for automotive industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fuel cells market for automotive industry vendors that include Ballard Power Systems Inc., Cummins Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Intelligent Energy Ltd., NedStack fuel cell technology BV, Plug Power Inc., PowerCell Sweden AB, and Proton Power Systems plc. Also, the fuel cells market for automotive industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

