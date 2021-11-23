Global Power Supply and Charger Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Supply and Charger Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global power supply and charger market is published which presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global power supply and charger market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global power supply and charger market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global power supply and charger market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in this study on the global power supply and charger market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global power supply and charger market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global power supply and charger market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in this study of Power Supply and Charger Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global power supply and charger market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the influence of changing trends in the camera orientation segment on the global power supply and charger market?

Would Asia Pacific continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of power supply and charger over the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global power supply and charger market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global power supply and charger market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Executive Summary

1.1. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Country Analysis

1.2. Competition Blueprint

1.3. Technology Time Line Mapping

1.4. TMR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Taxonomy

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.2.1. Economic Drivers

3.2.2. Supply Side Drivers

3.2.3. Demand Side Drivers

3.3. Market Restraints

3.4. Market Trends

3.5. Trend Analysis- Impact on Time Line (2021-2031)

3.6. Key Regulations By Regions

4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview

4.2. Supply Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Profitability and Gross Margin Analysis, by Competition

4.2.2. List of Active Participants- By Region

4.2.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.2.2.2. Key Manufacturers

4.2.2.3. Integrators

4.2.2.4. Key Distributor/Retailers

4.3. Technology Roadmap Analysis

4.4. Porter Five Forces Analysis

5. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Pricing Analysis

5.1. Price Point Assessment by power supply

5.2. Regional Average Pricing Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. South America

5.3. Price Forecast till 2031

5.4. Factors Influencing Pricing

6. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Market Size Analysis (2017-2019) and Forecast (2021-2031)

6.1.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

6.2. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Scenario Forecast (Optimistic, Likely and Conservative Market Conditions)

6.2.1. Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

6.2.2. Regional Power Supply and Charger Market

7. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Product

7.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Product, 2017-2031

7.2.1. Power Supply

7.2.1.1. Plug-in Power Supply

7.2.1.2. Desktop Power Supply

7.2.1.3. Open Frame Power Supply

7.2.1.4. Flush-mounted Power Supply

7.2.1.5. USB Power Supply

7.2.1.6. Others (Customized Power Supply)

7.2.2. Chargers

7.2.2.1. Interchangeable plug

7.2.2.2. Desktop Chargers

7.2.2.3. Inductive Charging

7.2.2.4. Battery Mobile Chargers

7.2.2.5. Lithium ion Battery

7.2.2.6. Nickel-cadmium battery

7.2.2.7. Lead-acid battery

7.2.2.8. Nickel-metal hydride battery

7.2.3. Others (Solar Chargers, Customized Chargers)

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

8. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis, by Output Power/Voltage

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Output Power/Voltage

8.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Analysis & Forecast, by Output Power/Voltage, 2017-2031

8.2.1. By Power Supply

8.2.1.1. Low Output (500 W and Below)

8.2.1.2. Medium Output (500 W to 1500 W)

8.2.1.3. High Output (More than 1500 W)

8.2.2. By Chargers

8.2.2.1. Below 6V

8.2.2.2. 6V - 12V

8.2.2.3. 12V - 24V

8.2.2.4. 24V - 60V

8.2.2.5. Above 60V

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Output Power/Voltage

9. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis, by Type

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By Type

9.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

9.2.1. AC-DC Power Supplies

9.2.2. DC-DC Converters

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

10. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison By End-use Industry

10.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Analysis & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2031

10.2.1. Industrial

10.2.2. E-Mobility

10.2.3. Medical

10.2.4. Tools and Garden Devices

10.2.5. Consumer Electronics

10.2.6. Aerospace and Defense

10.2.7. Telecommunication

10.2.8. Others (Power & Energy, etc.)

10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-use Industry

11. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis, by Region

11.2. Power Supply and Charger Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031

11.2.1. North America

11.2.2. Europe

11.2.3. Asia Pacific

11.2.4. Middle East & Africa

11.2.5. South America

11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

12. North America Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

15. China Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

16. India Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Australia Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

19. South America Power Supply and Charger Market Analysis and Forecast

20. Competition Assessment

20.1. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Competition - a Dashboard View

20.2. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Technology Analysis

20.3. Global Power Supply and Charger Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)

20.4. Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Mapping) by Region

21. Competition Deep-dive (Manufacturers/Suppliers)

21.1. Delta Electronics, Inc.

21.1.1. Overview

21.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.1.3. Sales Footprint

21.1.4. Channel Footprint

21.1.4.1. Distributors List

21.1.5. Strategy Overview

21.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

21.1.5.2. Culture Strategy

21.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

21.1.6. SWOT Analysis

21.1.7. Financial Analysis

21.1.8. Revenue Share

21.1.8.1. By Region

21.1.9. Key Clients

21.1.10. Analyst Comments

21.2. Accutronics Ltd.

21.3. COSEL ASIA LTD.

21.4. FRIWO

21.5. General Electric

21.6. Infineon Technologies AG

21.7. Lzen Electronics

21.8. MEAN WELL

21.9. Murata Power Solutions

21.10. Omnicharge Inc.

21.11. Phoenix Contact

21.12. Power Innovation

21.13. Power Systems & Controls

21.14. SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD.

21.15. Siemens

21.16. SONY EUROPE B.V.

21.17. TDK-Lambda Corporation

21.18. XP Power

21.19. Others (On additional request)

22. Recommendation- Critical Success Factors

23. Research Methodology

24. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

