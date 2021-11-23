The Global Food Allergen Testing Market is expected to grow by $ 941.69 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060855/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. The report on the food allergen testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing allergic reactions among individuals and increasing product launches. In addition, increasing allergic reactions among individuals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food allergen testing market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The food allergen testing market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• LC MS technology

• Immunoassay ELISA technology

• PCR technology



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising awareness and globalization of food marketas one of the prime reasons driving the food allergen testing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on food allergen testing market covers the following areas:

• Food allergen testing market sizing

• Food allergen testing market forecast

• Food allergen testing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food allergen testing market vendors that include 3M Co., ALS Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Neogen Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD. Also, the food allergen testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

