Global Pain Therapeutics Markets, Drugs, and Competitive Landscape Report 2021 Featuring Profiles of 173 Companies & their 156 Collaborations - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pain Therapeutics - Drugs, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the latest concepts of pathomechanisms of pain as a basis for the management and development of new pharmacotherapies for pain. Major segments of the pain market are arthritis, neuropathic pain and cancer pain. Because pain is a subjective sensation, it is difficult to evaluate objectively in clinical trials. Various tools for pain measurement are described, including brain imaging.



Most of the currently used analgesic drugs fall into the categories of opioids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as COX-2 inhibitors. Non-opioid analgesics include ketamine, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist. Adjuvant analgesics include antidepressants and antiepileptic drugs used for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Management of pain is multidisciplinary and includes both pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods such as acupuncture, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation and surgery. Various pain syndromes require different approaches in management, for example, the main category of drugs for migraine are triptans such as sumatriptan.



Drug delivery is an important consideration in pain treatment. Controlled release preparations provide a steady delivery of analgesics. Well-known non-injection methods such as transdermal, pulmonary, and intranasal applications have been used. Topical analgesics and local anesthetics are also available. Devices such as implanted pumps are used for the delivery of drugs such as opioids intrathecally (introduction into spinal subarachnoid space by lumbar puncture) in patients with cancer pain.



The wide variety of drugs in development includes opioid receptor ligands, bradykinin antagonists, mPGES-1 inhibitors, glutamate receptor antagonists, substance P and neurokinin receptor antagonists, norepinephrine transporter inhibitors, P2X2 neuron receptor antagonists and nitric oxide-based analgesics. A number of cannabinoids are also in development for pain.

Fish-derived tetrodotoxin was initially focused on an indication of opiate addiction withdrawal but is found to have an analgesic action as well. Cone shells contain therapeutically useful peptides including the conotoxins, and one such peptide, ziconotide, has been approved. Various cell and gene therapies are also being developed for the management of pain.



Advances in molecular and biological techniques are markedly advancing our understanding of pain. Understanding the pathophysiology of pain is an important factor in the discovery of rational therapies for pain. Advances in pharmacogenomics and pharmacogenetics are enabling the development of personalized approaches to the management of pain.



The worldwide analgesic markets were analyzed for the year 2020 and projected to 2030. Calculations are based on the epidemiology of various painful conditions and the development of analgesic drugs and devices. Unfulfilled needs for analgesics are identified and strategies are outlined to develop markets for analgesic drugs. The report is supplemented with 78 tables, 25 figures, and 600 selected references to the literature.

Pain Markets

Epidemiological basis of pain markets

Cancer

Neuropathic pain

Trigeminal neuralgia

Arthritis

Backache

Migraine

Multiple sclerosis

Irritable bowel syndrome

Chronic pelvic pain

Chronic pain due to traumatic brain injury

Postsurgical pain

Economics of pain

Pain as a driver of healthcare costs

Disability and financial loss through pain in the US

Targeted delivery of analgesics for cancer pain

Pain markets based on painful conditions

The cancer pain market

The arthritis pain market

Postsurgical pain market

The backache market

The headache market

Neuropathic pain market

Fibromyalgia market

Pain markets based on drugs

Opioids

Nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs

Transdermal pain therapeutics

Anesthesia

Antiepileptic drugs as analgesics

Other drugs

Hospital vs retail share of pain market

Hospital versus retail opioid market

Devices for pain

Pain markets according to geographical areas

Cost effectiveness of various approaches

Unfulfilled R&D needs in pain therapy

Under treatment of pain

Unfulfilled needs in drug development for chronic pain

Strategies for developing pain markets

Finding alternatives to intrathecal administration for chronic pain

Development of other applications of analgesic drugs

Partnership of patients, pharmacists and companies

Factors that may influence future pain markets

Drivers of pain markets

Public surveys as indicators of impact of pain on people

Effect of regulatory reviews on markets for pain products

Novel versus older therapies for pain

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Basic Aspects of Pain

2. Assessment of Pain and Analgesics

3. Pharmacotherapy of Pain

4. Management of Pain

5. Drug Delivery for Pain

6. Drug Development for Pain

7. Safety, Regulatory and Legal issues of pain management

8. Pain Markets

9. Future of Pain Therapeutics

10. Companies Involved in Pain Therapeutics

11. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a9iyv4