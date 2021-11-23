Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Press Release 23 November 2021 at 2.00 pm EET

Esa Peltola appointed as CEO of Nordic Rescue Group

Nordic Rescue Group’s CEO Matti Huttunen is leaving the company. Nordic Rescue Group’s Board of Directors has appointed Esa Peltola as the new CEO. Peltola has extensive industry experience. Among other things, Peltola has previously worked as the CEO of Bronto Skylift, and is also one of the founders of Vema Lift.

“Esa Peltola is extremely competent in successful business development. I am happy to be appointing Esa to lead the organisation and implement the company’s strategy,” says Carl Haglund, Chair of the Board of Directors at Nordic Rescue Group.

“Esa Peltola will be an excellent CEO for Nordic Rescue Group. He has strong industry expertise, diverse work experience and excellent track record of world-class business development,” says Sievi Capital’s CEO Jussi Majamaa.

“I am very motivated by the new position. Highly skilled personnel and competitive products form an excellent foundation on which to build our future,” says new CEO Esa Peltola.

Nordic Rescue Group’s Board of Directors thanks Matti Huttunen for his contribution to the company. During his term as CEO, Nordic Rescue Group has, among other things, laid the groundwork for future growth and expanded to Sweden through an acquisition.





Nordic Rescue Group is specialised in rescue vehicles. The Group companies are Vema Lift Oy and Saurus Oy, operating in Finland, and Sala Brand AB, operating in Sweden.Nordic Rescue Group is a leading Nordic company in its field, with a significant share of its business coming from international trade.

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.