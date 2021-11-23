English Finnish

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 23 November 2021 at 14:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Laine)

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Max Laine Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Timo Laine Position: Member of the Board Initial Notification Reference number: 6759/9/8 Issuer Name: NoHo Partners Oyj LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-11-19 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 2800 Unit price: 8.692 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2800 Volume weighted average price: 8.692 Euro

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

