Giatec Scientific Applauds $1.2 Trillion Bill for New Infrastructure Projects

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of negotiations, the Biden administration signed into law one of the largest infrastructure bills in U.S. history on November 15, 2021. Of the $1.2 trillion in confirmed funding, $550 billion has been reserved for improving the country's roads, bridges, airports, waterways, and other major transportation programs. This bill is an important step towards upgrading critical infrastructure and will result in tangible improvements in the lives of Americans while helping boost the country's economy.

This funding comes on the heels of Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate in April in which the President expressed his commitment to reducing Greenhouse Gases (GHG).

"President Biden's bill will see a surge in new construction projects and concrete production, driven by a push for improved infrastructure," said Pouria Ghods, Co-Founder and CEO of Giatec Scientific. "However, global concrete production already contributes approximately 2 billion tons of greenhouse gasses every year, so the need for technological solutions to mitigate the increased demand will be at a critical high."

Giatec, a global leader in sustainable concrete, has been making great strides in proven solutions toward reducing CO2 emissions from cement production. Using proprietary sensing technology, combined with predictive artificial intelligence (AI) tools, Roxi™ and& SmartMix™, Giatec can help concrete producers reduce their CO2 emissions by up to 20%.

Roxi is the first AI algorithm created for concrete testing. Its applications include optimizing concrete mixtures, reducing cement usage and concrete's CO2 footprint, predicting concrete properties, and proactively detecting anomalies in concrete performance and testing.

SmartMix is a web-based dashboard that operationalizes Roxi's skills, enabling producers to adjust the proportions of their mixes and predict how such changes influence their concrete performance in terms of its compressive strength and other criteria.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; AI, and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint. For more information visit www.giatec.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ian Wright, Content Marketing Manager

Tel: +1 (613) 240-7451

marketing@giatec.ca

Related Images











Image 1: Giatec Scientific Applauds $1.2 Trillion Bill for New Infrastructure Projects





$550 billion commitment to improving U.S. infrastructure augurs increasing demand in the construction industry









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment