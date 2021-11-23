Sharonview Federal Credit Union Proud to Announce SVP, VP Promotions

Indian Land, S.C., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, is proud to announce a series of promotions to SVP and VP roles.

“I am proud of the team and the opportunities we have here at Sharonview. It’s wonderful to witness people providing exceptional service on behalf of members and growing their careers in the process,” said Bill Partin, president and CEO.

Here’s a look at Sharonview’s latest promotions.

David Brand has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Lending Operations. He joined as Vice President of Consumer Lending in September 2018 and has since made many contributions to Sharonview’s consumer lending area, including leading the effort to enhance its indirect lending program and overseeing the credit card conversion to Elan Financial Services. In his expanded role, Brand will lead the organization’s lending operations in support of its Consumer, Indirect, Real Estate and Member Business Loan production channels and, in the future, Credit Management.

Morgan Larkerbrink has been promoted to Vice President of People Strategy, overseeing the Employee Services and Employee Experience teams in addition to the Learning & Development team. She joined Sharonview as Learning & Development Manager in October 2019 and was promoted to Assistant Vice President of Learning & Development in December 2020.

Hunter Platt has been promoted to Vice President of Digital & Innovation. In his new role, Platt will continue to oversee the Digital Experience, Product Development and Third-Party Vendor Management areas and now also oversee Help Desk functions and some core business systems. Platt joined in 2014 as a Financial Service Representative in the Member Experience Center and made several advancements, including his promotion last year to Assistant Vice President of Digital & Innovation.

Brittany Wallace has been promoted to Vice President of Loss Mitigation, continuing to oversee the Loan Collection, Asset Recovery and Financial Wellness teams while providing strategy to ensure members’ financial health and Sharonview’s asset quality remain strong. Wallace joined Sharonview in September 2016 as an Account Manager in Loss Mitigation and made several advancements, including her promotion last year to Assistant Vice President of Loss Mitigation.

For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

###

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, awarded `Top Workplace’ 2021 by The Charlotte Observer and ranked No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes in 2018, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 100,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.7 billion and operates 19 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.

Attachment