Quantum Integration Products 20% Off Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Integration is offering 20% off its IoT platform products sitewide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Leading the industry in electronics for hobbyists, Quantum Integration produces hardware and software designed to allow electronics enthusiasts to create everything from simple switches to fully functional networks of smart devices.

The sales event, running from November 26-29, will provide significant savings on both core products and DIY starter kits like the Q-Client Builder Base, Q-Server Central Core, Component Kit, Power Supply Kit, Simon Says Kit, and Joystick Kit.

"We're excited to offer this promotion so everyone from engineers to hobbyists can enjoy making things," said Michael Barnick, founder and CEO of Quantum Integration. "The sale is sitewide so that beginners can get going with the Quantum Starter Bundle, while those looking for a more ambitious project can find a suitable Quantum DIY Kit."

Quantum's Starter Bundle kit provides what's needed for small 10-minute projects and larger, more ambitious endeavors alike. The first complete smart electronics platform, the Starter Bundle provides hobbyists all they need to build and make a weather station, television IR remote, lighting control, smart outlets, robotics, games, remote-controlled cars, and more. The Starter Bundle is also a fun and educational gift idea to encourage kids' enthusiasm in STEM activities and learning.

The Quantum DIY kits are the quickest and easiest way to get started with a sophisticated electronics project. The Component Kit lets users choose which input to use for their DIY electronics project to build a music volume control, memory game or joystick, for example. Meanwhile, the Q-Client Builder Base offers supported and tested libraries that eliminate the painful tasks of DIY electronics projects and allow makers to focus on their project instead of fixing tedious issues-- and all without having to write code.

In October, Quantum Integration released a software update that offers users of the IoT platform new options for creativity and improved security. The software update's features include: Time of Day Service, Mail Service, and Network Service.

"We created Quantum Integration in 2017 so that people could connect a device to anything electronic and make it 'Smart,' without needing to have extensive engineering knowledge," Barnick said. "We've done that with the added power of IoT automation and Smart Home technology at an affordable price. The sale will help to put this power in the hands of more people who want to build."

