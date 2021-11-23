Driven Brands to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) announces that Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and chief executive officer, and Tiffany Mason, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



The presentation will take place at 12:10 PM ET. It will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands’ Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until December 31, 2021.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales.

