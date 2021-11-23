Lifeist Wellness Provides Reminder of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday November 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET at the DoubleTree Toronto Downtown Hotel located at 108 Chestnut Street, Toronto, Ontario M5G1R3. Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist, will discuss the Company’s performance and provide a general corporate update followed by a live question and answer session.



If any registered shareholder or valid proxyholder plans to attend the meeting in person, they are asked to please confirm their attendance by close of business on Friday, November 26, 2021 by emailing the Lifeist investor relations department at ir@lifeist.com . All attendees will go through standard government of Ontario screening protocols, will be required to show proof of double vaccination when entering the meeting room, and will be required to wear a mask at all times.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 safety protocols, Lifeist is also making the meeting available to shareholders and proxyholders via a live webinar pursuant to which they will be able to listen in to the meeting. Those who wish to listen in virtually can do so via the webcast links and telephone numbers found in the Events & Presentations section of Lifeist’s corporate website here . Please note, virtual attendees will be unable to vote through this medium.

In order to address any specific questions which shareholders might have for management regarding the Company, shareholders are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting via email to ir@lifeist.com by no later than the close of business on Friday November 26, 2021.

The complete Annual General Meeting materials and proxy forms are located on the Company’s website and under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Lifeist is at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution requiring smart solutions. Lifeist is a portfolio wellness company leveraging advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart.com that provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of cannabis products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and its U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; and CannMart’s Canadian recreational cannabis distribution business facilitating recreational sales to a number of provincial government control boards. The Company is set to launch a new nutraceuticals division in this fourth quarter of 2021 with disruptive products in wellness.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including the anticipated launch of a nutraceutical division in the fourth quarter of 2021 are made as of the date of this news release. Various assumptions were used in developing the forward-looking information throughout this news release which management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including, without limitation, expectations that the introduction of a new nutraceutical division will generate additional revenue, Lifeist’s beliefs regarding the expected demand for nutraceutical products and the expected growth of that market, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release. Such factors include, without limitation: unforeseen developments that would delay the Company’s ability to launch its nutraceutical division as anticipated and in a timely manner and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A and annual information form, both of which have been filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

