Dr. David Kenton, Cardiologist and Internist, Joins Preste Medical Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David M. Kenton M.D. has joined Preste Medical Group, bringing extensive experience in non-invasive cardiology and internal medicine with an emphasis on preventative cardiology, diagnostic testing, and clinical research.

"This partnership represents an ideal match where I can utilize my experience in noninvasive cardiology and internal medicine within a large group practice," said Dr. Kenton.

Dr. David Kenton's Professional Career:

Prior to joining Preste Medical Group, Dr. Kenton was an attending physician at Northridge Medical Center, Delray Community Hospital, North Broward Medical Center, and West Boca Medical Center. He continues to provide concierge medicine and telemedicine in addition to working with other medical practices.

In addition to traditional medicine, Dr. Kenton's expertise also extends to medical aesthetics including PRP for hair regeneration, facial rejuvenation, and scar improvement. Dr. Kenton has also participated in a wide variety of clinical medical research trials including studies in hypertension, hyperlipidemia, ischemic heart disease, and viral studies.

Personal History

Dr. Kenton was born and raised in Nyack, New York. His father was a high school biology and math teacher and his mother was a nurse. Both emphasized the importance of education and the value of lifelong learning.

Dr. Kenton was valedictorian of his graduating class at Nyack High School in New York and had the chance to pursue medicine as a career. He spent his undergraduate years at Colgate University majoring in pre-med. He attended the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency at the University of Miami (Jackson Memorial Hospital and the VA Hospital) from July 1979 to June 1982. Dr. Kenton completed his cardiology fellowship at Georgetown University and subsequently opened his private practice in 1985. To learn more about Dr. David Kenton, visit www.davidkenton.com.

David Kenton M.D. will be seeing patients at Preste Medical Group in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. To schedule an appointment, please call 954-491-6200 . He looks forward to serving patients and helping with their medical needs.

For news inquiries, please email David M. Kenton, M.D. at DavidMKentonMD@gmail.com .

