This Holiday Season, a New Mobile App is Asking Everyone 'What's Your Shout-Out?'

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new mobile app, Audri.Life, has announced the Home-Place Project, which invites everyone to share a story of how their family came to live where they do, and tell travelers, and future generations, about something special in every home city or town. The app's founder, Rebecca Chase says, "This is an opportunity to explore your own history, and show appreciation for a wonderful feature in your hometown, whether it's a hiking trail, a hidden historical location, or a favorite hangout." The Home-Place Project helps people safely share what matters to them, anonymously or not.

Estimates are that Americans take more than 700,000,000 road trips, and spend 74 billion leisure-travel hours in their cars each year. Many travelers don't have time to stop along the way, but do say they're curious about life off-the-highway, and would like to know about places they're passing. Common questions include:

"Who lives here, and why?"

"Is there a special place to eat here?"

"If I took a driving break, what could I do here?"

"What would my life be like if I lived here?"

"Where can I walk my dog?"

Chase says, "Especially now, with major investment in infrastructure, let's get our money's worth from our highway system!" Highways bring road-trippers into close proximity with places, people, and ideas they'd normally never experience, and Audri.Life creates untapped opportunities for exploration, fun, and understanding.

Audri.Life wants everyone to keep their eyes on the road. The crowd-sourced app is fully voice interactive, responding to voice commands and queries as users travel, sharing hyper-local stories, games, and invitations uploaded by local residents. Stories are usually two-to-five minutes long, and relate to places travelers are passing, exactly when they're curious. Chase says, "It's all the fun of getting lost, but without the risk."

People post to the app for a wide range of reasons. For example, supported by a Massachusetts Humanities grant, the Town of Montague is working with Audri.Life to create a "River Culture Tour" about the shared heritage along the Connecticut River. Museum curators, restaurant owners, brew masters, shop owners, artists, and local residents are all telling their part of the story, and inviting visitors to come see for themselves.

At heart, Audri.Life is a platform for generous people who want to share their personal experiences with those who want to listen. People can hear samples and watch How-To videos, and learn how to share their story at Audri.Life .

Audri.Life will be facilitating recordings across Massachusetts during December and January. Use the Contact button to find out about the recording schedule, and see what's new on Facebook .

For more information contact RebeccaChase@Audri.Life, 617-901-0329.

