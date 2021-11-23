English Danish

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S

Company Announcement: 15/2021



Revised Outlook for 2021

Assuming the Company’s three vessels remain in the Hafnia Handy Pool and Hafnia LR Pool, respectively, for the rest of the year, the TCE revenue for 2021 is now expected to be in the region of USD 8.5 million – USD 10.5 million, down from USD 9.0 million – USD 11.0 million as previously forecasted. After accounting for operating expenditure budgeted by the respective technical managers, the Group’s expected EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for 2021 is expected to be in the range of USD -1.0 million – USD 1.0 million (previous forecast was USD NIL million – USD 2.0 million). The result before tax is now forecasted at USD -9.5 million – USD -7.5 million, compared to USD -4.5 million – USD -2.5 million indicated earlier in the Company Announcement 12/2021 on 24 August 2021.

The Interim Report Q3 2021 announcement will be released on 24 November 2021.





