First Tellurium Recruits First Solar’s Previous Exploration Manager and Veteran Geologist John Keller to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the “Company” or “First Tellurium”), is pleased to introduce veteran Certified Professional Geologist John Keller who has joined the company’s advisory board and will manage exploration and development of its Klondike tellurium property in Colorado.



The largest use of tellurium (Te) in the past decade or more has been in the manufacture of thin-film photovoltaic solar panels. Tellurium, along with cadmium, is an essential component of the thin photovoltaic layer which generates the electricity from solar radiation.

First Solar is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of solar panels with a market cap of nearly USD 12 Billion and trades on the NASDAQ market. Tellurium is vital to its solar panel manufacturing.

The Klondike property was previously owned by First Solar where Mr. Keller worked from 2006 to 2011, initially as a consulting geologist and later as Exploration Manager for North America. In 2012, Keller and a small group of investors formed Colorado Klondike Llc to purchase the Klondike property from First Solar, which had recently decided to discontinue its tellurium exploration and development program. The rights to the property were subsequently optioned to First Tellurium.

Mr. Keller originally assessed Klondike in late 2006 for First Solar, and initial samples contained up to 33,000 ppm Te (3.3%). Keller later stated: “The Klondike property has by far the highest tellurium grades in rock samples of the hundreds of prospects and mines we examined in the US and Canada from 2006 to 2011. Some samples at Klondike were an order of magnitude higher in “Te” grade than any others we collected in the U.S. or in Canada. The Klondike samples with high tellurium grades also contain high-grade gold and significant silver.”

Mr. Keller went on to say, “Recent news indicates that First Solar, the world's top manufacturer of Cd-Te solar panels, plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 16 gigawatts by the end of 2024. Based on those figures, First Solar will likely require significantly more than the 490 metric tons of tellurium that were produced globally in 2020, so increased production of tellurium is necessary, unless significant amounts are stockpiled in warehouses, which does not appear to be the case.”

Mr. Keller also observed that the Biden Administration believes that solar power could supply 40% of all electricity generation by 2035, up from just 3% today, stating: “With Cd-Te thin-film technology continuing to be a large percentage of PV solar manufacturing, the market opportunity for developing new tellurium resources has never been better.”

“Having a professional with the experience and knowledge of John Keller join our company and assist in the development of our Klondike property is an attestment to the caliber of our project,” stated Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. “His 24 years of experience in the minerals exploration field, and having knowledge of the geology of tellurium deposits and the solar business, is a perfect fit for our company. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to build a strong team of devoted professionals.”

First Tellurium has engaged the consulting and media advisory services of GRA Enterprises LLC. GRA has been engaged for a term of 6 months, for an aggregate fee of USD $50,000.

GRA is located at 55 Dorothea Terrace in Belleview NJ. Contact Gerald Adams, 973.277.7674

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





