Sedona Greenhouse Project Livestream Fundraiser

SEDONA, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sedona Greenhouse Project (SGP) invites you to their Livestream Fundraiser on November 23 from 2:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m MT. Local musicians, influencers, and performers are coming together to help raise 1.5 million dollars to purchase land in order to create Sedona's local food system.

"Our vision is to establish a biodiverse greenhouse education center for our community and visitors to have local organic food sources. A place to gather and feast, for kids and adults to come for learning and teaching. For all to get involved and be a part of our community food system," expresses Shams Teh - Co -Founder, Sedona Greenhouse Project.

The Sedona Greenhouse Project was established as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization on Feb. 17, 2021. Since then, SGP has grown 12 food forests in the greater Sedona area. On November 26, SGP will begin their newest collaborative efforts in building a food forest in Camp Verde on the Yavapai - Apache Reservation. The food grown with the support of 200+ volunteers provides healthy meals and connection for the local community.





Growing food inspired by natural ecosystems aligns human beings and the environment as co-creative participants in shared wellbeing. In addition, reducing food waste and localizing our food system mitigates climate change and conserves natural resources. The Sedona Greenhouse Project is a scalable model for regenerative agriculture practices and food sovereignty for cities around the world.

Follow SGP's mission on Instagram and please consider growing the project by donating.

Press Contact - Program Director, Kait Cole - Sedona Greenhouse Project - kait.sgp@gmail.com - (619) 301-4263









