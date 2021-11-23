Global Immunity Boosting Food Markets, 2021-2030 - Increasing Consumer Awareness About Probiotics & Growing Number of Health-conscious Consumers Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunity Boosting Food Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global immunity boosting food market size was valued at $21,670.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $46,947.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Immunity boosting food is extracted from superfood, probiotics & prebiotics, and dairy based products. It has the potential to protect against age-related diseases. It can be consumed by any age group people.
Immunity boosting food lowers the risk of contracting various diseases in humans. It is also a good source of antioxidants, which help to protect the cardiovascular system by lowering cholesterol levels. It also lowers the risk of stroke and coronary heart disease. As a result of these advantages, the popularity of immunity boosting food is witnessing growth.
However, lack of awareness among the consumers and the high cost of raw materials are limiting the growth of the global immunity boosting food market. The nature of immunity boosting food is perishable, which will pose a challenge to market players.
The pandemic of COVID-19 has raised consumer awareness of the importance of a healthy diet and supplements. Many health supplements and nutraceutical product consist immunity boosting food, which helps to build gut health. As a result, the immunity boosting food market was positively affected, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The consumption of immunity boosting food through various superfood also reduces the risk of chronic diseases, which boosts the demand for immunity boosting food from the food and beverage industry and has become a driving factor for the global immunity boosting food market.
The immunity boosting food market is segmented on the basis of nature, product, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. As per product, the market is divided into superfood, probiotics & prebiotics, and dairy based product. According to end use, the immunity boosting food market is fragmented into infants & children and adults.
North America is witnessing a significant increase in consumer awareness as a result of competitive strategies of the global players. Demand from countries such as the U.S., China, and the UK, is helping to drive the overall growth. Increasing geriatric population combined with rising disposable income and living standards, is expected to contribute to overall growth.
The market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food and beverage industries in developing countries such as Japan and China, as well as increased awareness about the benefits of immunity boosting food products.
The major players operating in the global immunity boosting food market are
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Cargill, Inc.
- Danone
- Diamond Foods, LLC.
- Dole Food Company, Inc.
- Hines Nut Company
- Nestle S. A
- Olam International Limited
Market dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing consumer awareness about probiotics
- Growing number of health-conscious consumers
- Increasing number of chronic diseases and pandemics
Restraints
- High cost of raw materials and lack of awareness
- Perishable nature of food
Opportunities
- Rise in sales through online sales channel
- Increase in elderly population
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
By Products
- Superfoods
- Probiotics & Prebiotics
- Dairy based Products
By End Use
- Infants & Children
- Adults
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Sales Channel
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Finland
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Poland
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Singapore
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of LAMEA
