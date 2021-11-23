Results of General Meeting

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its General Meeting held on 23 November 2021 were carried on a show of hands.

The proxy voting figures for each resolution are set out below.

ResolutionForPercentageDiscretionPercentageAgainstPercentageWithheld
111,648,44893.38712,2275.70114,1560.925,121
211,673,63193.70722,6635.8061,8130.5021,845
311,251,77092.96722,6635.98128,8231.06376,696
411,621,89493.71722,6635.8257,9170.4772,357
511,406,58392.22739,3285.97223,5101.8190,050
611,387,99591.79757,7706.11261,1362.1073,051
711,416,51292.23757,7706.13203,4851.64102,185
810,937,42991.44757,7706.33266,3982.23518,355
911,583,41693.47757,7706.1250,8440.4187,922

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 23 November 2021 was 1,106,737,804. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at:

For further information please contact:

 

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel:  +44 (0)20 7710 2800