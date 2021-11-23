The Global Gym and Health Clubs Market is expected to grow by $ 101.18 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 15.39% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gym and Health Clubs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921168/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the gym and health clubs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of baby boomers and millennials joining gyms and rise in the number of fitness centers and health clubs. In addition, the growing number of baby boomers and millennials joining gyms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gym and health clubs market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The gym and health clubs market is segmented as below:

By Service

• membership fees

• personal training and instruction services

• total admission fee



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporatesas one of the prime reasons driving the gym and health clubs market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gym and health clubs market covers the following areas:

• Gym and health clubs market sizing

• Gym and health clubs market forecast

• Gym and health clubs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gym and health clubs market vendors that include Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym, ClubCorp USA Inc., Equinox Holdings Inc., Golds Gym International Inc., Metroflex Gym, Original Temple Gym, Planet Fitness Inc., UFC Gym, Virgin Active Ltd., and XSport Fitness. Also, the gym and health clubs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

