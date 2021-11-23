FreshBooks Calls on Torontonians to Ban Together to Fight Food Insecurity

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of Giving Tuesday on November 30th, Toronto-based cloud accounting company FreshBooks has partnered with The Stop for its annual donation matching campaign supporting emergency food access services. Launching today, Torontonians with the capacity to give are encouraged to join the fight against food insecurity by donating to The Stop’s Giving Tuesday program here. FreshBooks will match all donations received before November 30th, up to $30,000.

The Stop, a community hub promoting nutritious, sustainable, and culturally appropriate food as a human right for all, has tracked a growing need for emergency food access services during the pandemic. The organization has seen an increase of almost 30 percent in meals served through its drop-in centre, and nearly 65 percent of those participating in a program offered by The Stop have experienced income loss over the last year due to the pandemic.

“We are proud to support The Stop for another year, particularly as we continue to see lasting health and economic impacts of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Mark Girvan, FreshBooks’ Chief Commercial Officer. “At FreshBooks, supporting one another and solving problems together is central to our values. So once again, we’re inviting those who can give to join us to support closing food access gaps.”

With a partnership spanning back to 2017, both FreshBooks and The Stop are longtime residents of The Junction neighbourhood in Toronto. In addition to providing access to healthy and warm meals, the Stop also runs programming for new and expecting mothers, tax and financial literacy, community action training and more.





“Especially during the holidays, what we eat, and how we eat it, has a powerful impact on our sense of self,” said Maria Rio, Director of Development and Communications at The Stop. “Our ability to access the foods we love, to express ourselves through cooking, and to share our cultural traditions with others can build pride in our identities. That’s why supporting The Stop’s emergency food services is so important right now.”

In addition to the Giving Tuesday program, this December, FreshBooks will be deploying its annual Holiday email campaign, donating an additional $20,000 to the Daily Food Bank on behalf of its customers composed of small business owners and entrepreneurs from around the world.

You can learn more about FreshBooks here.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is changing the way business owners manage their books. Its owner-first accounting platform, loved by businesses in over 160 countries, takes an easy-to-use approach to managing finances, billing, payments, and client engagement. FreshBooks, known for its 10x Stevie award winning customer support, serves customers of all sizes from offices in Canada, Croatia, Mexico, Germany, Netherlands, and the US.

About The Stop

The Stop uses good food to bring people together. For almost 40 years, we’ve connected low-income Torontonians to good food in spaces that are warm, dignified, and respectful. Whether it’s in our foodbank, our urban gardens, at a drop-in meal, or in the community advocacy office, The Stop is a place where everyone is welcomed with a seat at the table. Our three locations are where neighbours participate in a broad range of programs that provide healthy food, foster social connections, build food skills, and promote civic engagement. We believe that nutritious, sustainable, and culturally appropriate food is a human right for all.