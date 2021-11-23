Energy Harvesting System Market Size Will Surpass USD 700 Million, Globally by the End of the Financial Year 2026: Facts & Factors

New Jersey, United Kingdom, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Energy Harvesting System Market By Technology, By End-use system, By Component, By End-Use Industry and By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” in its research database
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Energy Harvesting System Market size & share expected to reach to USD 700 Million by 2026 from USD 432 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”
What is Energy Harvesting System? Report Overview & Coverage:
Energy harvesting is the process of obtaining energy from external sources, then capturing and storing it. Wireless autonomous devices, including wearable electronics and wireless sensor networks, are commonly exposed to this technique. This method usually uses less energy for low-power devices and incorporates electrical circuitry for storage unit management and protection. An electrical circuit, sensing components (sensors and transducers), and a storage unit make up the power extraction system. The energy harvesting system charges the transducer with unconventional energy sources, which are then transformed into electricity and stored in the battery unit. A supplementary electronic circuit manages the produced power and protects the storage unit and principal circuitry in the system. The sensing elements act as a converter, converting physical energy (such as light, heat, vibration, pressure, salinity gradients, and radiofrequency) into electrical energy. This electrical energy is either stored in batteries, thin-film capacitors, supercapacitors, ultracapacitors, or utilized to power low-power electronic circuits.
Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Energy Harvesting System Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/energy-harvesting-system-market
(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
- 2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
- 197+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
- Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
- 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
- Includes Updated List of tables & figures
- Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
- Facts and Factors research methodology
(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)
Industry Major Market Players
- Bionic Power
- Convergence Wireless
- Cymbet
- Cypress Semiconductor
- ABB
- Enocean
- Fujitsu
- Greenpeak Technologies
- Honeywell
- IXYS Corporation
- Laird
- Linear Technology
- Lord Microstrain
- Microchip Technology
- MIDE Technology
- O-Flexx Technologies
- Powercast Corporation
- Stmicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
- Voltree Power
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Energy Harvesting System Market?
- What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Energy Harvesting System Market?
- What are the top companies operative in Energy Harvesting System Market?
- What segments are covered in Energy Harvesting System Market?
- How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Energy Harvesting System Market?
Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/energy-harvesting-system-market
Market Growth Drivers
The energy harvesting systems market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for safe, energy-efficient, and long-lasting systems that require little or no maintenance during the forecast period. The growing IoT trend would effectively raise the requirement for energy-efficient and wireless sensors autonomous systems. As a result, the need for efficient energy harvesting devices will increase, reducing the requirement for battery charging and lowering overall costs. As a result, IoT intervention in a variety of industrial and non-industrial applications will increase market demand for energy harvesting systems within the forecast period. The higher initial cost of energy harvesting systems, as well as the restrictions of remotely deployed networking modules, are two major factors that are hindering the energy harvesting systems industry's growth.
Also Read, Industry 4.0 Market Size Research Report, 2021-2026
Global Energy Harvesting System Market: Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size 2020 Value
|USD 432 Million
|Market Forecast for 2026
|USD 700 Million
|Expected CAGR Growth
|CAGR 8.4% from 2021-2026
|Base Year
|2020
|Forecast Year
|2021-2026
|Top Market Players
|Bionic Power, Convergence Wireless, Cymbet, Cypress Semiconductor, ABB, Enocean, Fujitsu, Greenpeak Technologies, Honeywell, and Others
|Segments Covered
|By Light Energy Harvesting, By End-use system, By Component, By End-use Industry, and Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Pricing Options
|Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Market Segmentation
The global energy harvesting system market is segregated based on end-use system, technology, component, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of technology, the global energy harvesting system industry is categorized into vibration energy harvesting, light energy harvesting, thermal energy harvesting, and radiofrequency energy harvesting. Based on the End-use system, the global energy harvesting system industry is categorized into the wireless HVAC system, wireless switching system, tire pressure monitoring system, wireless sensing, and telematics system, remote health monitoring system, asset tracking system, and regenerative energy harvesting system. Based on components, the global Energy Harvesting System industry is categorized into power management ic (PMIC), transducers, and secondary batteries. Based on the end-use industry, the global energy harvesting system industry is categorized into consumer electronics, industrial, transportation, building and home automation, security, and others.
Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/energy-harvesting-system-market
(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)
Also Read, Press Release on Global Energy Harvesting System Market Size & Share, 2021-2026
Regional Dominance:
- North America is projected to Dominate Global Energy harvesting system Market Growth
In terms of value, North America was the largest market for energy harvesting systems in 2020. North America, with significant manufacturers and government-sponsored programs in these regions to enhance clean energy resources, is anticipated to dominate Europe's worldwide system of energy harvesting in terms of volume and income. The market is projected to rise at a substantial pace of development in emerging countries like South America and the Asia Pacific over the forecast period. To remain competitive in the industry, energy harvesting system manufacturers in the region have engaged in research and development. An environment that allows enterprises to develop cutting-edge innovations is created by extensive R&D infrastructure, a highly qualified staff, and comprehensive industrial value chain integration.
Browse the full report “Energy Harvesting System Market By Technology (Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting, and Thermal Energy Harvesting), By End-use system (Wireless Switching System, Wireless HVAC System, Wireless Sensing and Telematics System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Asset Tracking System, Remote Health Monitoring System, and Regenerative Energy Harvesting System), By Component (Controller, Transistor, Capacitor, and Battery), By End-Use Industry (Building And Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Transportation, Security, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/energy-harvesting-system-market
The global energy harvesting system market is segmented as follows:
Light Energy Harvesting:
- Vibration Energy Harvesting
- Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting
- Thermal Energy Harvesting
By End-use system:
- Wireless Switching System
- Wireless HVAC System
- Wireless Sensing and Telematics System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Asset Tracking System
- Remote Health Monitoring System
- Regenerative Energy Harvesting System
By Component:
- Controller
- Transistor
- Capacitor
- Battery
By End-use Industry:
- Building And Home Automation
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Security
- Others
Browse More Related Report:
Industry 4.0 Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-industry-40-market-by-technology-artificial-intelligence-963
Gas Water Heater Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/gas-water-heater-market-by-type-instant-storage-1000
Greenhouse Horticulture Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-greenhouse-horticulture-market-by-material-type-glass-1189
Offshore Wind Energy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/offshore-wind-energy-market-by-component-turbine-substructure-1216
Solar Energy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-solar-energy-market-by-technology-photovoltaic-systems-1244
Waste To Energy Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/waste-to-energy-market-by-technology-thermal-and-1261
About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):
Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch
Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch
Contact Us:
Sanu Thomas
USA: +1 347 690-0211
United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158
Japan: +81 50 5806 9039
India: +91 96043 17127
Email: sales@fnfresearch.com
Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com
Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com