Minim Makes Direct E-Commerce Play with the Launch of a New Site and Promotions for Consumers and ISPs

Company unveils MotorolaNetwork.com with deal alerts, online support channels, and new products; releases Motorola AC2200 Smart Router at highly competitive price

MANCHESTER, NH, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today unveils MotorolaNetwork.com, an e-commerce site with deals for consumers and broadband service providers. With this launch, the company is also releasing the value-packed Motorola AC2200 Smart Router at just $99.99, bringing high-performance WiFi and the motosync app to apartments and small homes.

Motorola has been synonymous with high-speed cable modems for more than 20 years, and the networking lineup has recently expanded to include high-performance mesh system and router products. Starting today on MotorolaNetwork.com, the Motorola AC2200 Smart Router (MH7021-10S) makes its debut, offering:

● Robust WiFi coverage up to 2,000 square feet

● Connection management of up to 100 devices

● Attractive design, ready for any shelf

● motosync mobile app with advanced security, parental controls, data tracking, and more

● 2-year warranty

The Motorola AC2200 Smart Router is price competitive in the smart router category, wherein security and parental controls typically come at an additional fee.

“Our priority is to make it easy for customers to secure and personalize home networks with motosync, powered by Minim,” said Nicole Zheng, President and CMO at Minim. “While we are focused on continued sales growth in leading retailers and online marketplaces, we wanted to offer a single destination for making a strong connection with Motorola networking solutions. Now, both consumers and ISP partners can find the latest products and software features on MotorolaNetwork.com and sign up for promotions. We’re just getting started.”

MotorolaNetwork.com visitors will find information about the latest features in the motosync mobile app. The new e-commerce destination also enables broadband service providers to purchase hardware/software bundled products in bulk at volume discount pricing offered by Minim. To learn more, visit MotorolaNetwork.com.

About Minim

Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Nicole Zheng at (908) 337-2481 or nicole@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

