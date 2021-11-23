The Perfect Gamer Gifts: Motorola WiFi 6 Gateway Series Launches for Cable Subscribers

Minim introduces multi-gigabit speed gateway models, including the Motorola MT8733 with Xfinity Voice support and the motosync app

MANCHESTER, NH, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today introduces its high-speed WiFi 6 modem/router series in time for gamer gifting. The Motorola MT8733 and Motorola MG8725 each saves homes up to $1681 in annual modem rental fees and gives gamers a leading edge with multi-gigabit DOCSIS 3.1 speed, a powerful AX6000 router, and the motosync app for malware and ad blocking.

“The holiday season is here with an expected strong showing for consumer technology gifting,” said Gray Chynoweth, CEO of Minim. “At the same time, nearly half of holiday shoppers are concerned that they will have difficulty finding items— particularly in gaming gear. We hope shoppers will turn to giving the gift of great internet. Our new AX modem/routers join our top-selling portfolio of Motorola networking devices, including the Motorola MG8702 with the motosync app, a best-selling cable modem/router in Amazon. They’re great gifts for gamers.”3

Motorola MT8733: High-Speed Gateway for Xfinity Voice Subscribers

The Motorola MT8733 is a high-performance modem/router designed exclusively for Comcast Xfinity customers, offering Xfinity Voice support. Now available on MotorolaNetwork.com, Amazon and Best Buy online for $409.99, this product delivers:

● DOCSIS 3.1 support

● Built-in AX6000 4x4 router

● One 2.5 Gig Ethernet port and three 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections

● Two phone lines for reliable communications and support for Comcast’s enhanced call features, including caller ID, call forwarding, and conference calling

● motosync app for advanced network management, security, parental controls, and more— included at no additional charge

● 2-year warranty

Motorola MG8725: Premium Performance, Competitive Pricing

The Motorola MG8725 is the “luxury car” of cable modem/routers with a competitive price point for Xfinity, Spectrum, and Cox Subscribers. This hardware model was the first to receive the Low Latency DOCSIS (LLD) certification by CableLabs, making it LLD ready (requires a firmware update when supported and certified by cable providers). The Motorola MG8725 is now available on MotorolaNetwork.com and is expected on Amazon in time for Cyber Monday for $399.994. This product delivers:

● DOCSIS 3.1 support

● Built-in AX6000 4x4 router

● One 2.5 Gig Ethernet port and three 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections

● motosync app for advanced network management, security, parental controls, and more

● 2-year warranty

"Low latency is essential to gamer accuracy," said top YouTube tech influencer, Shane Starnes2. "Latency higher than 30 ms will put your device a few seconds behind your opponent, making it nearly impossible to hit a moving target and perform to your fullest potential."

Shoppers can expect a WiFi 6 modem/router deal this holiday season. To get the latest promotions, sign up for Deal Alerts here.

1 Savings based on $14 average monthly rental fee for Comcast Xfinity service. Savings will vary by service plan and/or service provider. Check your local service plans.

2 Shane Starnes received compensation in exchange for reviewing the Motorola MH7603 WiFi 6 System on YouTube.

3 Holiday shopping predictions cited from NPD and National Retail Federation. As of November 22, 2021, the MG8702 is on Amazon’s Best Seller List for Cable Modem/Router Combo devices.

4 Pricing is determined by the retailer and is subject to change.

