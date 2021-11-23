Global Automotive Seat Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive seat market reached a value of US$ 71.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.



An automotive seat is a safety-critical system used to provide comfort and protect occupants in case of sudden brake or acceleration. It is generally made using foam, plastics, and metal structures and widely available in several types. For instance, a standard car seat is designed to support thighs, buttocks, and lower and upper back. Moreover, a front driver and passenger seat comprises three main parts, including a squab, cushion, and headrest. Nowadays, manufacturers are incorporating innovative features, such as folding pads, laptop stands, and airbags, to provide more comfort and safety to the rider.



Global Automotive Seat Market Trends:

The increasing sales of vehicles represent one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, the rising number of road accidents is catalyzing the demand for innovative safety features like dual airbags and seatbelt pretensioners to prevent injury during vehicle crashes or severe collisions.

Additionally, governing authorities of various countries are mandating the installation of baby car seats to avoid fatal accidents and maximize car safety for children. This, in confluence with the growing concerns among parents about the safety of their children, is also contributing to market growth. Apart from this, the emerging trend of autonomous vehicles is encouraging manufacturers to design intelligent seating systems with superior comfort and ergonomics and light and sustainable materials. Furthermore, several leading players are incorporating automotive seat with smart sensors, air moving devices, high-power-density heaters, and convective heaters, which is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities to the market players.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive seat market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, seat type, vehicle type and vehicle energy source.



Breakup by Material Type:

Fabric

Synthetic Leather

Genuine Leather

Breakup by Seat Type:

Bucket Seat

Bench Seat

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Vehicle Energy Source:

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adient plc, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Faurecia, GENTHERM, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc., NHK SPRING Co. Ltd, TACHI-S CO. LTD. , TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION and TS TECH CO. LTD.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive seat market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive seat market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the seat type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle energy source?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive seat market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

