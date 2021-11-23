Olink® Signature Q100 now available: A user friendly desktop instrument to broaden access to Olink’s multiplex protein analysis platform

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that it is now starting the delivery of Olink® Signature Q100, facilitating hands-on access for researchers to Olink technology with a new benchtop system dedicated to multiplex protein biomarker measurement.



Olink® Signature Q100 now offers a new solution designed for readout of Olink® Target and Olink® Focus protein biomarker panels, enabling researchers to run Olink kits more easily and conveniently in their own labs using as little as one microliter of plasma or serum to measure protein concentrations for up to 92 proteins simultaneously. This new instrument will allow more researchers to access high-quality proteomics data with Olink technology.

“The Signature instrument has been very well received since orders started earlier this year and we are pleased to see how our customers are showing interest in this new product. Beta tests have been performed at six customer’s labs, and the data obtained shows that Olink® Target and Focus products perform very well in this compact, benchtop format,“ says Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink Proteomics.

This is one of Olink’s many developments currently underway to provide a broader offering of application-focused mid-plex solutions and more flexible customer offerings. It demonstrates Olink’s commitment to innovate and improve across all aspects of our growing portfolio, to better serve the needs of our customers within protein biomarker research.

“The Signature instrument is a welcome addition to the Olink family. Its small footprint, ease of use, and user-friendly interface make it a great addition to any lab performing Olink analysis,” says Tara Bryce, Operations Manager, CRLB-GMEL Clinical Research Laboratory & Biobank – Genetic & Molecular Epidemiology Laboratory, Hamilton, Canada.

Key features:

Developed specifically for the high quality of Olink ® Target 96/48 and Focus (custom designed) protein biomarker panels, as well as future custom biomarker solutions presently under development – currently covering over 1100 different thoroughly validated protein assays

Low investment threshold, broadening access to protein biomarker analysis to more researchers than ever before

User-focused design and intuitive interface, including integrated software and IFC loader

Small, compact footprint

For more details, please visit www.olink.com/signature

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

