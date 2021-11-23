Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Refinancing of floating rate loans.
The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2022.
The result of the auction are shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cita-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953369-7
|Reference rate
|Cita 6M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 14,500m
|Total bids
|DKK 32,355m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.12%
|Price
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-07-2024
Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.
Attachment