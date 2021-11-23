KAHR to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on the Potential of CD47 Therapeutics for the Treatment of Solid Tumor and Hematologic Malignancies

JERUSALEM, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAHR, a cancer immunotherapy company developing novel multifunctional immune-recruitment proteins, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the potential of CD47 therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor and hematologic malignancies on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm ET.



The webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Ezra Cohen, MD, FRCPSC, FASCO (UC San Diego Health) and Naval G. Daver, MD (MD Anderson Cancer Center).

Dr. Cohen will provide an overview of the therapeutic potential of CD47 therapies for the treatment of solid tumors.



Dr. Daver will discuss the unmet medical need in treating patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML, highlighting the space available for novel CD47 therapies in the current treatment landscape.



KAHR’s Chief Executive Officer, Yaron Pereg, PhD will discuss the company's pipeline of drug candidates targeting multiple immune checkpoints with potential to treat a wide range of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Adam Foley-Comer, MD will discuss clinical data from the ongoing Phase I/II study in advanced solid tumors evaluating DSP107, KAHR’s lead anti-CD47 candidate. DSP107 targets CD47-overexpressing tumors, simultaneously blocking macrophage inhibitory signals and delivering an immune costimulatory signal to activate tumor antigen-specific T-cells.

To register for the investor day, please click here. An archived replay of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of KAHR’s corporate website following the webcast.

A Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request to questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

Ezra Cohen, MD, FRCPSC, FASCO is a board-certified oncologist and an internationally renowned cancer researcher. Dr. Cohen serves as co-director of UC San Diego Health's Precision Immunotherapy Clinic, which offers the most promising investigational immunotherapy treatments for many types of cancer, including head and neck cancers. At UC San Diego Health's Moores Cancer Center, he is associate director for translational science and the leader of the Solid Tumor Therapeutics research program. As a physician-scientist, Dr. Cohen also leads a laboratory that studies novel cancer treatments, including immunotherapy, with a particular focus on squamous cell carcinomas and cancers of the thyroid, salivary gland, and HPV-related oropharyngeal cancers. A frequent speaker at national and international meetings, he has authored more than 170 peer-reviewed papers and has been the principal investigator of multiple clinical trials of new drugs for head and neck cancer and other solid tumors in all phases of development. Dr. Cohen completed a hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Chicago, where he was named chief fellow. He completed residencies in family medicine at the University of Toronto and in internal medicine at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Cohen earned his medical degree at University of Toronto. He is board certified in medical oncology, and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCPSC) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (FASCO).

Naval G. Daver, MD is an Associate Professor in the Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center. He completed his medical school from Grant Medical College and Sir J group of Hospitals Mumbai, followed by a residency and fellowship in hematology-oncology from Baylor College of Medicine. He is a clinical investigator with a focus on molecular and immune therapies in AML and Myelofibrosis and is principal investigator on >25 ongoing institutional, national and international clinical trials in these diseases. These trials focus on developing a personalized therapy approach by targeting specific mutations or immune pathways expressed by patients with AML, evaluating novel combinations of targeted, immune and cytotoxic agents, and identifying and overcoming mechanism of resistance. He is especially interested in developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, immune checkpoint and vaccine-based approaches in AML, MDS, and myelofibrosis and is leading a number of these trials at MDACC. Dr. Daver has published >150 peer-reviewed manuscripts and is on the editorial board of numerous hematology specific journals. He has also authored numerous abstracts at national and international conferences.

About KAHR

KAHR develops the next generation of immuno-oncology drug candidates for the treatment of multiple types of cancer. The Company’s lead product, DSP107, is a second generation CD47x41BB targeting compound that simultaneously targets cancer cells, weakens their innate defenses and activated an effective, local response of both innate and adaptive immunity. KAHR’s technology platform is based on multi-functional immune-recruitment proteins (MIRP) that utilize overexpression of checkpoint antigens on cancer cells in order to selectively target and bind to the tumor. MIRPs binding cancer cells to immune cells to product a targeted synergistic effect by combining immune checkpoint inhibition with localized immune cell activation, unmasking cancer cell camouflage to enable innate immune response, while recruiting the adaptive immune system to bind and selectively kill the cancer cells. Investors in the Company include Flerie Invest AV, Oriella Limited a Consensus Business Group Limited subsidiary, Hadssit Bio-Holdings, Pavilion Capital, Mirae Asset, Korean Investment Partners and DSC Investments. For more information, please visit https://kahrbio.com/.

Contacts

Company:

Bryan Jennings

Chief Financial Officer

KAHR

+1 (917) 207-6487

bryan@Kahrbio.com

Investors:

Thomas Hoffmann

SOLEBURY TROUT

thoffmann@soleburytrout.com

+1 (646) 378-2931

Media:

Tsipi Haitovsky

Global Media Liaison

KAHR

+972-52-598-9892

Tispihai5@gmail.com