Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2022.



The result of the auction are shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cita-loan ISIN DK000953369-7 Reference rate Cita 6M Cover pool H (SDO) Series 32H Callable No Auction results Total allotment DKK 14,500m Total bids DKK 32,355m Interest rate spread +0.12% Price 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-07-2024





Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

