Refinancing of floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

| Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

København V, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
         

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 January 2022.

The result of the auction are shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cita-loan
ISINDK000953369-7
Reference rateCita 6M
Cover poolH (SDO)
Series32H
CallableNo
Auction results 
Total allotmentDKK 14,500m
Total bids DKK 32,355m
Interest rate spread+0.12%
Price100.20
Other information 
Maturity01-07-2024



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

