Sendlane Targets Multi-Billion Dollar eCommerce Marketing Automation Opportunity with Key Hires

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendlane , a rapidly-emerging player in the eCommerce-focused marketing automation category, announces the appointment of four highly experienced technology industry executives to key leadership roles. Joining the company are Michael Conway (CFO), Patrick Carmitche (EVP, Product Management), Andrew Christison (VP, Strategic Partnerships) and Danielle Porter-Condon (VP, Marketing).



Sendlane is expanding its management team in response to significant company growth driven by enthusiastic customers. The appointments add both operator and leadership experience, which the company can use as it scales and aims to capitalize on the massive, global marketing automation market that is projected to reach $14 billion by 2030.

New CFO Michael Conway provides a deep background in building and scaling successful technology companies. He was a Co-Founder and the first CFO of Solera Holdings, which grew to a valuation of more than $4 billion. He also served as the CFO of Events.com and Business.com, and worked as a consultant for KPMG and Deloitte.

Patrick Carmitchel, Sendlane’s new EVP of Product Management, brings over 15 years of experience to the role, including six years as a VP of Product Management with the Technology & Services Industry Association, a global research firm that serves the Fortune 100. He was also the Head of Product Marketing at Glip (acquired by RingCentral) and a Co-Founder of Rule (also acquired).

As VP of Strategic Partnerships, Andrew Christison will focus on building Sendlane’s channel business. Prior to joining Sendlane he was the Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tinuiti (acquired by New Mountain Capital), where he built a powerhouse partner ecosystem to help leading brands to crush their performance goals.

Danielle (Dani) Porter-Condon is the new VP of Marketing at Sendlane. She has spent the last decade helping early stage growth companies go to market. She joins the company from Built Technologies, where she ran marketing and helped the company become Tennessee’s first tech “unicorn.” She has also been the VP of Marketing at Rivve and the head of Content and Awareness Marketing at LeanKit (acquired by Planview).

2021 has been a success for Sendlane. The company has doubled its revenue and tripled headcount – it now employs 60+ people – while raising $20 million in funding. Sendlane customers are responding to the power of its platform, which marketers use to access customer data and send tailored messages that enhance consumer awareness and brand loyalty. On average, marketers using Sendlane have reported an increase in revenue of between 20% and 40% since implementing the product.

“eCommerce retailers are desperate for tools that can help them engage customers in the moment on whichever device they happen to be using,” said Jimmy Kim, CEO at Sendlane. “Our platform is unique in its ability to provide marketers access to the data and comms tools they need to send highly targeted messages at just the right time. With Michael, Patrick, Andrew and Dani we are adding experienced operators with established records who can help drive our vision and scale our business as we solve major problems for digital retailers.”

About Sendlane

Sendlane is a behavior-based email marketing automation tool built to help eCommerce stores turn their online shoppers into lifetime customers. The platform has grown to over 1,700 users and is used by the top digital marketers and eCommerce store owners across the web, successfully delivering billions of emails. Sendlane is dedicated to consistently growing, evolving, and providing industry-leading, 24/7 live chat — 30 second response time support as well as an expert team of dedicated customer support managers, offering a white-glove service style approach.

