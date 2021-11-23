Pasithea Therapeutics Adds Esketamine Nasal Spray to its Clinic Offerings in the U.K.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pasithea Clinics, has been approved to provide esketamine nasal spray (SPRAVATO®) for treatment-resistant depression in adults, and has begun offering the treatment in its Knightsbridge, London location. Only three clinics in the U.K. have been accredited to offer this treatment.



“This is an important milestone for our U.K. clinics and their patients,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics. “Major Depression is the leading cause of long-term disability worldwide. Current treatments have limited success and up to 30% of patients with depression do not respond to consecutive trials of antidepressant treatment. These patients are considered to have treatment-resistant depression and new treatment options are urgently needed.”

“Esketamine is safe and effective, especially when combined with ongoing psychiatric support. Due to some risks associated with this drug, patients treated in outpatient settings must be enrolled in a specific program. We are extremely proud to have been accredited to provide this treatment, a reflection of our high standards of care,” said Dr. Yassine Bendiabdallah, Managing Director of Pasithea Clinics in the U.K.

About SPRAVATO®

SPRAVATO® (esketamine) CIII nasal spray is a non-selective, non-competitive antagonist of the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor – an ionotropic glutamate receptor. It has a novel mechanism of action, meaning it works differently than currently available therapies for major depressive disorder (MDD).

SPRAVATO® is approved in the United States, in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with acute suicidal ideation or behavior. SPRAVATO® has been submitted for health authorities’ review for TRD and adults with MDD who have current suicidal ideation with intent in other markets around the world, including Europe.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

