York University School of Continuing Studies Joins D2L Wave

Toronto, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL), a global learning technology leader, announced today that the York University School of Continuing Studies has joined the D2L Wave platform to provide working professionals with opportunities to upskill and reskill within one centralized and easy-to-use cloud-based platform.

York University School of Continuing Studies delivers cutting-edge market-responsive programs to working professionals to enhance their skills quickly and comprehensively, and to corporations to plan and upskill their workforce. The school’s programs have won many awards for quality and innovation. Drawing students from 90 different countries, the York University School of Continuing Studies has grown rapidly to become one of North America’s largest and most respected providers of short professional programs.

“We are constantly developing new programs with employers to fill Canada’s largest skills gaps and are thrilled to be able to enhance the ease with which employees access our programs through D2L Wave,” said Tracey Taylor-O’Reilly, Assistant Vice-President, York University School of Continuing Studies. “Through D2L Wave, our professional education programs will provide a way for working professionals to access new knowledge, skills and practical applied experience to demonstrate how they can add value in their current role and prepare for new roles or career paths within their organization.”

“We are proud to partner with York University School of Continuing Studies to add their programs to D2L Wave,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “Wave gives our corporate clients an easier way to gain the skills they need for the future of work – and enables employees with a better professional development experience for career progression.”



The school offers professional programs in high-demand and emerging career fields—many of which are the first to market in Canada. Codesigned and delivered by senior industry leaders, their professional programs feature experiential learning methods that help students develop career-specific technical skills and robust cross-functional expertise.

York University School of Continuing Studies’ unique cohort delivery model also allows students to advance through their program at an accelerated rate in tandem with their peers, enabling them to form meaningful professional connections with their classmates and instructors.



ABOUT YORK UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF CONTINUING STUDIES

The school is a diverse community of learning united by a shared sense of purpose: achieving personal and professional growth in a rapidly changing career and educational landscape. Our ability to offer accelerated, accessible and innovative programs that prepare our students to adapt and lead in response to this change has made us the fastest-growing school in Canada.

ABOUT D2L WAVE

D2L Wave is an upskilling education platform for companies that want to amplify their employees’ potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. It connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company’s business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave.

ABOUT D2L (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.

