Production of Worksport’s Terravis System Will Commence in The First Half of 2022

Mississauga, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP) (the “Company”) is providing an update on the pre-production progress of its Terravis SOLIS AND COR System.



The Company is proud to report that the inaugural Terravis System, consisting of the SOLIS tonneau cover and COR energy storage system have undergone scrupulous testing and the results have exceeded expectations. Testing took place at Ontario Tech University and in Worksport’s lab in Mississauga over the last four months.

The results of the tests concluded that the Company’s Photovoltaic (“PV”) cell structures charged COR battery units to their maximum capacity of 1500Wh in times between 3 and 4 hours, meeting or exceeding all expectations. Terravis covers configured with the three SOLIS panels could charge the COR battery in less than 4 hours and the four SOLIS panels charged the COR battery in approximately 3.5 hours. The three and four panel Terravis tonneau covers used in these tests fit a regular size truck bed. A modified three-panel cover for a long truck bed recharged the COR battery in three hours.

Furthermore, Worksport’s COR units were designed to be charged in parallel to provide for as much power is desired.

The COR units were then tested to simulate powering various emergency and recreational systems. The COR demonstrated that it is capable of powering:

1. a 50 PSI, 3-gallon/min water pump for 11 hours;

2. a 900 W portable heater for almost 1.5 hours;

3. a 1.6-cu ft mini fridge for upwards of 14 hours;

4. a KOTEK 3-cu ft, 127 W large capacity freezer for 10 hours.

In addition, COR ESS displayed the ability to power a 55” 4K QLED TV in multiple trials, for upwards of 15 hours and able to charge smart phones with 3300-mAh inverters for 100 one-hour cycles.

With SOLIS and COR nearing the end of pre-production testing, meeting and exceeding all expectations, management believes that the initial Terravis System - currently available for pre-order – will be ready for full production in Q2 2022 with first deliveries to take place after Q2 2022. The Company is confident that the Terravis SOLIS & COR will be an impressive and powerful contribution to the market.

Terravis Energy (“Terravis”) was created as a research and development subsidiary for Worksport’s alternative clean energy products. Terravis’ mandate is to decarbonize transportation and shift consumer mindset toward adopting clean and sustainable energy technologies. According to Worksport’s Director of Engineering, Dr. Rafael Oliveira, R&D is already underway to maximize SOLIS and COR designs for even more capacity and power in future iterations.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

