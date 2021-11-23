authID.ai to Hold Annual Meeting on December 29, 2021

LONG BEACH, NY , Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric authentication solutions, today announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on December 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

At the meeting, proposals will be submitted to elect directors, ratify the appointment of auditors, and adopt a new Equity Incentive Plan. Stockholders will also vote for the first time on an advisory “Say-on-Pay” vote, including on the frequency of future Say-on-Pay votes.

The Company is proposing the election of seven of the current eight directors, including the recently appointed Neepa Patel. Sanjay Puri will not be standing for re-election, in order to pursue other interests. Following the Annual Meeting, he will join a newly formed Company advisory board, along with other eminent business leaders to be named in due course. The Company thanks Mr. Puri for his service and support during a critical stage of the Company’s development.

The Company has filed its Proxy Statement with the SEC, which explains all the proposals and provides other information about the Company, and has commenced mailing the Notice of Meeting, the Proxy Statement and additional materials related to the Annual Meeting to stockholders. Stockholders who hold their shares through brokerage accounts will receive the materials via their brokers, either through the mail, or electronically depending on their communication preferences.

The meeting will be held via a webcast accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/afo9uvqp and stockholders will be able to submit written questions to management at the time. Stockholders will be able to view the materials electronically at the Company’s Investor Relations site at https://authid.ai/company-events or at http://www.edocumentview.com/AUID . Stockholders will also be able to vote electronically, in accordance with the instructions that will be provided in the materials each will receive. Stockholders are encouraged to vote by proxy ahead of the meeting, whether they plan to attend the meeting, to ensure their votes are counted.

