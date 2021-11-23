Lenovo Launches Industry-Leading Data Protection Solution Comprised of ThinkSystem Hardware, Veeam Backup & Replication and Quest QoreStor

Easy-to-purchase solution comprised of industry-leading technologies ensures fast backup and recoveries of business-critical systems, applications and data

Significantly reduces backup storage requirements and costs on-premises and in the cloud

Enables use of low-cost cloud object storage for long-term data retention



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the general availability of a new turnkey solution comprised of industry-leading data backup, protection, and management technologies – Lenovo ThinkSystem hardware, Veeam Backup software and Quest QoreStor software – making it easier for channel and end-users to adopt and deploy a tested data protection solution across growing cloud and IT environments.

According to IDC’s global DataSphere and StorageSphere forecasts, data creation and replication will have an annual compound data growth of 23 percent over the 2020-2025 forecast period. Additionally, IDC predicts that “the enterprise DataSphere will grow two times faster than the consumer DataSphere, due to the increasing role of the cloud for storage and consumption”. But as the volume of data grows, this places additional pressure on data protection solutions to optimize and reduce data footprints in both data centers and in the cloud. Key to reducing cost is the ability to shrink the amount of data stored in any location. With the ability to deploy data reduction technologies leveraging native cloud storage, organizations are better equipped to reduce costs and storage usage in a forever expanding data sphere.

“IT organizations are increasingly looking for comprehensive data protection solutions to support their backup, disaster recovery and long-term retention needs,” said Adrian Moir, Senior Product Management Consultant and Technology Strategist at Quest. “To meet this rising demand, this turnkey solution from Lenovo, Veeam and Quest offers end users best-of-breed hardware and software that enables simple, seamless backup, recovery, data deduplication, replication and cloud connection, quickly and at scale. This solution also accelerates backups to reduce risks posed by data loss, slashes backup storage requirements and minimizes costs on-premises and in the cloud, empowering users to leverage cloud object storage for long-term data retention.”

As longtime partners, this Lenovo, Veeam and Quest joint solution now:

Ensures fast backup, recovery and disaster recovery of business-critical systems, applications and data

Significantly reduces backup storage requirements, and costs incurred on-premises and in the cloud

Enables use of low-cost cloud object storage for long-term data retention



For more information on the Lenovo ThinkSystem Hardware, Veeam Backup & Replication and Quest QoreStor turnkey solution, please visit here.

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge, from maximizing the value of their data, to Active Directory and Office 365 management, and cybersecurity resilience. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to become data empowered, deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges, and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

Media Contacts

Emma Conger

Quest Global PR

(213) 453-0799

Emma.Conger@quest.com

Mariah Gauthier

Highwire Public Relations

Quest@highwirepr.com