Alignment Health Plan Offers Seniors Greater Access to More Affordable Medications for 2022 Plans

In 2022, Alignment prescription coverage will deliver more savings, more price predictability and more choice in how members access their medications through a dedicated pharmacy concierge team to help coordinate and navigate more than 60,000 network pharmacies nationally.

“Prescription drugs are critical in helping seniors maintain a healthy lifestyle as they age, whether it’s for a daily regimen or managing an illness,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “Consistent with our senior-first approach, we continue to focus on improving access and lowering costs of medications, including many at $0 copayments, for our members in all our markets.”

Key highlights of Alignment’s Part D coverage include:

$0 copays on generic and brand name drugs: All Alignment Health Plan members have access to the highest level tier of medications for $0 with a long-term supply as well as the most commonly prescribed generic drugs for $0

Virtual care orders: Members can place online orders or get their prescriptions refilled through Alignment's pharmacy team, providing another convenient channel to get the medication they need

At-home service: In many situations, Alignment care teams can help ensure members get the medication they need by having them delivered right to the front door

Arizona/Nevada/North Carolina: Over 70 percent of prescriptions will be filled with $0 copay for members in these states

In 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, Alignment Health Plan received the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) Laura Cranston Excellence in Quality Award, an award that recognizes Medicare Advantage Drug Plans with at least a 4.5-star out of 5-star Part D summary rating and a perfect 5-star rating on all five PQA medication measures used within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) star ratings program. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

The PQA has been recognizing Medicare prescription drug plans for their achievements in medication safety since 2011. Alignment Health Plan received the PQA Excellence in Quality in 2020, 2019 and 2018, when it also received PQA’s Quality Improvement Award, becoming the first health plan to receive both PQA awards in the same year.

Medicare-eligible beneficiaries can select from Alignment’s portfolio of more than 40 plans this Medicare annual enrollment period, which ends Dec. 7, 2021, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2022.

For more information about Alignment Health Plan, visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

