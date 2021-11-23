Supernus Pharmaceuticals Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Tender Offer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) today announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) with respect to Supernus’ proposed acquisition of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) expired at 11:59 p.m. on November 22, 2021.

On October 21, 2021, Supernus and Adamas filed the Premerger Notification and Report Forms required under the HSR Act with the Federal Trade Commission and the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to consummate the Offer (as defined below). The Offer continues to be subject to the remaining conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) and the related Letter of Transmittal (as defined below). The Offer and withdrawal rights will expire at one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York time, on November 23, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated.

The Offer and the Merger

The tender offer (Offer) for all outstanding shares of common stock of Adamas for (1) $8.10 per Share, in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest (Cash Amount), plus (2) two non-transferable and non-tradable contingent value rights per Share, each of which represents the contractual right to receive a contingent payments of $0.50 in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest (each, a CVR), which amount will become payable, if at all, if specified milestones are achieved prior to December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, as applicable (collectively, the Cash Amount with the CVRs, the Offer Price), expires at one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York time, on November 23, 2021.

Upon the completion of the Offer, Supernus intends to complete the acquisition of Adamas through the merger of Reef with and into Adamas, without a vote of Adamas stockholders in accordance with Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (DGCL), with Adamas surviving the merger as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Supernus. In connection with the merger, each Adamas share not previously purchased in the Offer (other than (i) Adamas shares held by Adamas (or held in Adamas’ treasury) immediately prior to the effective time of the merger, (ii) any Adamas shares held by Supernus or any direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Supernus immediately prior to the effective time of the merger, or (iii) Adamas shares held by any stockholder who was entitled to demand and properly demanded appraisal of such shares pursuant to, and who complied in all respects with, Section 262 of the DGCL and who, as of the effective time of the merger, has neither effectively withdrawn nor lost its rights to such appraisal and payment under the DGCL with respect to such shares) will be converted into the right to receive the Offer Price, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. Adamas’s common stock will be delisted from the NASDAQ Stock Market.

Each CVR will represent a non-transferable and non-tradable contractual contingent right to receive a cash payment of $0.50, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, upon the achievement of the applicable milestone (each such amount, a Milestone Payment) in accordance with the terms of a Contingent Value Rights Agreement entered into among Supernus and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as rights agent, (CVR Agreement). One Milestone Payment is payable (subject to certain terms and conditions) upon the first occurrence of the achievement of aggregate worldwide net sales of GOCOVRI® in excess of $150,000,000 during any consecutive 12-month period ending on or before December 31, 2024 (Milestone 2024). Another Milestone Payment is payable (subject to certain terms and conditions) upon the first occurrence of the achievement of aggregate worldwide net sales of GOCOVRI in excess of $225,000,000 during any consecutive 12-month period ending on or before December 31, 2025 (Milestone 2025 and, together with Milestone 2024, the Milestones). Each Milestone may only be achieved once. The maximum amount payable with respect to the two CVRs issued in respect to each Share is $1.00 in the aggregate. There can be no assurance any payments will be made with respect to any CVR.

Advisors

Jefferies LLC is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Supernus. Lazard is acting as the exclusive financial advisor to Adamas. Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP is serving as legal counsel and Grant Thornton is providing due diligence services to Supernus, and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel to Adamas.

About Supernus

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression and rare CNS disorders.

For more information, visit www.supernus.com

