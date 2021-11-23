Global RF Tunable Filters Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Component, System, Mechanism, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF Tunable Filters Market Research Report by Type, Component, System, Mechanism, Application, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global RF Tunable Filters Market size was estimated at USD 97.71 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 107.15 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.99% reaching USD 173.04 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the RF Tunable Filters to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Band Pass Filters and Band Reject Filters.
- Based on Component, the market was studied across Digitally Tunable Capacitors (DTCs), MEMS Capacitors, Oscillator Filters, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters, Surface-mount Device (SMD) Variants, and Varactor Diodes.
- Based on System, the market was studied across Avionics Communication Systems, Handheld & Pocket Radios, Mobile Antenna, RF Amplifiers, Radar System, Software Define Radios, and Test & Measurement Systems.
- Based on Mechanism, the market was studied across Electronic, Magnetic, and Mechanical.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Mining, Smart Cities, TV White Spaces, and Transportation.
- Based on End-user, the market was studied across Avionic Communications Systems, Handheld & Pocket Radios, Mobile Antennas, RF Amplifiers, Radar Systems, Software-defined Radios, and Test & Measurement Instruments.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the RF Tunable Filters Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market, including Analog Devices, Inc., Anatech Electronics, Coleman Microwave Company, DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc., Dover Corporation, EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt LTD., EXFO Inc., Filtronetics Inc., Flann Microwave LTD., Fraunhofer, Koshin Kogaku Co., Ltd., LGL Group, Inc., M.T. SRL, Microwave Filter Company, Inc., Netcom Technologies, Newedge Signal Solutions LLC, Ranatec, Renesas Electronics Inc., RF Products Inc., SANTEC CORPORATION, Smiths Group PLC, Telonic Berkeley Inc, Temwell Corporation, The LGL Group, Thorlabs, Inc., Vanlong Technology Co., LTD., Wainwright Instruments, Wainwright Instruments GmbH, and Wispry Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global RF Tunable Filters Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global RF Tunable Filters Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing use connected and IoT devices
5.2.2. Need of for radar systems for surveillance by military sector globally
5.2.3. Increasing need for new and advanced planes for commercial and military applications
5.2.4. Development in software-defined radios deployed on military communication equipment
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High initial capital deployment
5.3.2. Short life cycle of RF tunable filters
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Deployment of 5G technology
5.4.2. High demand from telematics and infotainment equipment from automotive sector
5.4.3. Attractive amalgamation activity within value chain
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Rising complexity and form factor challenges
6. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Band Pass Filters
6.3. Band Reject Filters
7. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Digitally Tunable Capacitors (DTCs)
7.3. MEMS Capacitors
7.4. Oscillator Filters
7.5. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters
7.6. Surface-mount Device (SMD) Variants
7.7. Varactor Diodes
8. RF Tunable Filters Market, by System
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Avionics Communication Systems
8.3. Handheld & Pocket Radios
8.4. Mobile Antenna
8.5. RF Amplifiers
8.6. Radar System
8.7. Software Define Radios
8.8. Test & Measurement Systems
9. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Mechanism
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Electronic
9.3. Magnetic
9.4. Mechanical
10. RF Tunable Filters Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Aerospace & Defense
10.3. Energy & Power
10.4. Healthcare
10.5. Mining
10.6. Smart Cities
10.7. TV White Spaces
10.8. Transportation
11. RF Tunable Filters Market, by End-user
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Avionic Communications Systems
11.3. Handheld & Pocket Radios
11.4. Mobile Antennas
11.5. RF Amplifiers
11.6. Radar Systems
11.7. Software-defined Radios
11.8. Test & Measurement Instruments
12. Americas RF Tunable Filters Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific RF Tunable Filters Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa RF Tunable Filters Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. France
14.3. Germany
14.4. Italy
14.5. Netherlands
14.6. Qatar
14.7. Russia
14.8. Saudi Arabia
14.9. South Africa
14.10. Spain
14.11. United Arab Emirates
14.12. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
15.1.1. Quadrants
15.1.2. Business Strategy
15.1.3. Product Satisfaction
15.2. Market Ranking Analysis
15.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
15.4. Competitive Scenario
15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
15.4.4. Investment & Funding
15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
16. Company Usability Profiles
16.1. Analog Devices, Inc.
16.2. Anatech Electronics
16.3. Coleman Microwave Company
16.4. DiCon Fiberoptics, Inc.
16.5. Dover Corporation
16.6. EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt LTD.
16.7. EXFO Inc.
16.8. Filtronetics Inc.
16.9. Flann Microwave LTD.
16.10. Fraunhofer
16.11. Koshin Kogaku Co., Ltd.
16.12. LGL Group, Inc.
16.13. M.T. SRL
16.14. Microwave Filter Company, Inc.
16.15. Netcom Technologies
16.16. Newedge Signal Solutions LLC
16.17. Ranatec
16.18. Renesas Electronics Inc.
16.19. RF Products Inc.
16.20. SANTEC CORPORATION
16.21. Smiths Group PLC
16.22. Telonic Berkeley Inc.
16.23. Temwell Corporation
16.24. The LGL Group
16.25. Thorlabs, Inc.
16.26. Vanlong Technology Co., LTD.
16.27. Wainwright Instruments
16.28. Wainwright Instruments GmbH
16.29. Wispry Inc.
17. Appendix
