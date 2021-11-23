Biofrontera Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 30, 2021

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 and will hold a conference call that same day beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss those results and provide a business update.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What: Biofrontera Inc. third quarter 2021 financial results and business update conference call Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Conference Call: 1-866-524-3160 (toll free) 1-412-317-6760 (international) Webcast: Live and 90-day replay webcast are available at https://investors.biofrontera-us.com/

About Biofrontera Inc.



Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.

Pamela Keck

+1 781 486 1539

us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

+1 212 201 6614

tpatel@lhai.com

