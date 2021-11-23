Latch Named to Inc. Best-Led Companies List

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) (“Latch” or the “Company”), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced it has been named to the inaugural Inc. Best-Led Companies list. To determine the 250 best-led mid-market companies in America, Inc. analyzed 1.3 million data points from more than 10,000 companies.



“At Latch, we take pride in our ability to provide holistic products that transform the way people experience the places they live, work, and visit,” said Luke Schoenfelder, Latch Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The recognition from Inc. is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and focus of our team and our ability to deliver an unmatchable end-user experience for the property owners, operators, and residents we serve.”

The 2021 Inc. Best-Led Companies list recognizes 250 companies that are “agile enough to maneuver, but also big enough to have a broad impact.” To compile the list, Inc. evaluated private and public U.S.-based companies with 2020 revenue of $50 million to $2 billion or a valuation of $50 million to $10 billion using a proprietary 12-point measure of management excellence generated with input from partners at Pitchbook and Shango Labs.

Applicants were analyzed via an algorithm, along with Inc.’s editors, to identify the very best companies according to their leadership teams’ superlative accomplishments in four key areas:

Performance and value creation

Market penetration

Customer engagement

Talent and leadership team

The full list of Inc. 2021 Best-Led Companies is available here: https://www.inc.com/best-led-companies/2021

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. More than one in ten new apartments in the U.S. are currently being built with Latch products, serving customers in more than 43 states through its flagship full-building operating system, LatchOS. For more information, please visit https://www.latch.com .

