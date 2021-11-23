Feel Foods Introducing Plant-Based Gummies Under ‘Feel Sweets’ Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. ("Feel Foods") (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) (FSE: “1ZF”) announced today the company has completed its newest formulations for its ‘Feel Sweets’ gummy candy line which will offer keto-friendly, plant-based candies across North America as the vegan confectionery market grows rapidly.



The candies are to be sent out for testing and go into the growing distribution network as well as online in Canada and the United States.

Feel Foods CEO, David Greenway, stated: “Candies, especially gummy type ones, are very popular and Feel Foods is committed to introducing plant-based products that offer a true alternative to regular ones, especially in the high growth rate vegan confectionery market. With the growing demand for our plant-based meat and cheese products, we are excited to bring yet another product to market to continue to fill the shopping cart ahead of our imminent e-commerce launch.”

The North America confectionery market is being driven by the growing USA market. The USA confectionery industry was worth nearly USD 25.27 billion in 2020. The US market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period of 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% according to expert market research while The global vegan confectionery market size was valued at USD 816.0 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027 according to Grandview market research.

“Further, the company would like to thank all of its friends and customers for coming out to the successful two-day PlantedExpo event in Vancouver. The plant-based community bought, and brought home with them, approximately 150 wheels of our Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products which are now available for purchase on multiple online marketplaces.

“We encourage Feel Foods Investors, Stakeholders and Customers to begin following Black Sheep at Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze and at any participating online marketplaces to try Black Sheep unique products,” said Greenway.

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, its 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products and is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

Statistics Reference: * https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-based-food-market-report-2020-2027-rising-industry-concentration-with-growth-in-mergers-and-acquisitions-in-the-plant-based-products-space-301268737.html

