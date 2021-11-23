BitWallet partners with Baanx to bridge the gap between traditional banking services and cryptocurrency with cutting edge technology”...

London, UK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitWallet has partnered with Baanx in an agreement that will bring additional banking services to the BitWallet app as well as broadening the range of cryptocurrencies featured in the app.

This partnership will allow BitWallet users easy access to additional cryptocurrency services as well as future plans to release traditional banking services such as IBAN and ABA bank accounts, deposits, withdrawals, and bank wires from the BitWallet app.

John T. Perrone, President & CEO of BitWallet said this week, "When you combine Baanx's financial technology with the foundation that BitWallet has already built as a cryptocurrency wallet and exchange, you get a truly revolutionary next generation financial product– better than banking, combining fiat and crypto services all in one app."

BitWallet will also be launching its own debit cards that will allow the spending of cryptocurrency globally. Users will be able to spend a number of cryptocurrencies offered through the BitWallet app at businesses all around the world.

BitWallet is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About BitWallet:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, BitWallet is a high-security cryptocurrency wallet and exchange for both individuals and businesses. With BitWallet you can send Bitcoin anywhere in the world, instantly, for free.

About Baanx:

Headquartered in London, England, Baanx builds cutting edge financial technology including both traditional banking services and cryptocurrency services.

