Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2021

Total Revenue Increased 35% YoY to a Third Quarter Record

Specialty Foodservice Increased 79% YoY

Third Quarter E-Commerce Revenue up 69% on a Two-Year Basis

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a leading end-to-end DTC e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.

“We achieved record third quarter revenue, demonstrating the power of our platforms. Specialty foodservice revenue accelerated from the second quarter as reopening activity increased. In addition, as supply chain issues continue to create challenges for many foodservice establishments, our agile direct-to-chef platform enables IVFH to provide high quality, reliable, specialty food products that meet the needs of our customers,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

“I am excited by the progress we are making growing our aggregated e-commerce businesses. Compared to pre-COVID levels, third quarter e-commerce sales were up 69% from the 2019 third quarter and have grown 100% from the 2019 first nine months. Our strong DTC e-commerce platform, and innovative end-to-end capabilities are resonating with consumers, as well as business and channel partners. Throughout the year we have increased the number of partners and sales channels, while investing in new, compelling assets to further enhance the capabilities of our e-commerce platform. As a result, our e-commerce business is heading into the fourth quarter very well positioned for top and bottom-line growth.”

“I believe we have significant growth opportunities to rapidly scale our business and our brands, and to leverage the investments we have made over the past several years to build, grow and enhance our leading end-to-end e-commerce platform. As a result, given favorable current demand trends and continued market shifts towards e-commerce, I believe we are well positioned to unlock meaningful value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Financial Results

Revenues in the 2021 third quarter increased 35% to a third quarter record of $15.2 million, compared to $11.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Third-quarter revenue benefitted from a 79% increase in specialty foodservice revenue, which was partially driven by the nationwide opening of restaurants and other foodservice establishments previously affected by COVID-19. In addition, the Company’s unique supply chain capabilities continue to provide reliable, consistently high-quality specialty foodservice solutions for its customers. Third quarter e-commerce revenue was up 69% from 2019 pre-Covid third quarter, reflecting robust organic growth, notwithstanding a 36% decrease in e-commerce revenues as a result of heightened COVID-19 driven demand in 2020 compared to 2021. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, total revenue was $41.3 million, a 13% increase from $36.5 million for the same period last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 % of Net

Sales September 30,

2020 % of Net

Sales %

Change Specialty Foodservice $ 12,060,000 79% $ 6,733,000 60% 79% E-commerce 2,652,000 17% 4,158,000 37% -36% National Brand Management 261,000 2% 254,000 2% 3% Logistics 234,000 2% 90,000 1% 161% Total IVFH $ 15,207,000 100% $ 11,235,000 100% 35%





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 % of Net

Sales September 30,

2020 % of Net

Sales %

Change Specialty Foodservice $ 29,049,000 70% $ 20,751,000 57% 40% E-commerce 10,917,000 26% 14,490,000 40% -25% National Brand Management 752,000 2% 787,000 2% -5% Logistics 645,000 2% 510,000 1% 26% Total IVFH $ 41,363,000 100% $ 36,538,000 100% 13%

For the 2021 third quarter, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $5.0 million, compared to $4.5 million for the same period last year. The $0.5 million increase was primarily due to higher operating costs, including increases in advertising costs and other costs associated with enhancing and expanding the Company’s platforms.

The Company reported GAAP net income for the 2021 third quarter of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $(1.6 million), or $(0.05) per share, in the prior year’s third quarter. For the first nine months of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $(2.4 million), or $(0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of $(6.6 million), or $(0.19) per share, for the first nine months of 2020.

Adjusted net income a non-GAAP metric (see tables below) for the 2021 third quarter was a loss of $(1.1 million), or $(0.028) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(1.5 million), or $(0.042) per share, for the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2021, adjusted net income was a loss of $(3.4 million), or $(0.091) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(4.0 million), or $(0.116) per share, for the same period last year.

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2021 third quarter was a loss of $(0.9 million), compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(1.3 million), in the prior year quarter. For the 2021 first nine months, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(2.7 million), compared to a Cash EBITDA loss of $(3.5 million) for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

IVFH’s leading end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform and direct-to-chef platform connect the world’s best artisan food makers with top chefs and epicurean consumers nationwide. Our unique ability to reach both specialty foodservice B2B customers, and consumers positions IVFH as a compelling resource for artisanal food producers, CPG brands, chefs, and consumers. IVFH’s owned online retailer brands on its leading DTC e-commerce platform include www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis and other risk factors described in our public filings. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,018,396 $ 5,060,015 Accounts receivable, net 3,580,246 2,380,305 Inventory 2,809,303 3,719,786 Other current assets 350,513 286,815 Total current assets 10,758,458 11,446,921 Property and equipment, net 8,266,851 8,550,401 Investments 286,725 496,575 Right to use assets, operating leases, net 259,091 246,737 Right to use assets, finance leases, net 697,592 776,439 Other amortizable intangible assets, net 91,770 100,380 Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets 1,532,822 1,532,822 Total assets $ 21,893,309 $ 23,150,275 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,322,900 $ 5,098,523 Accrued interest, current portion 36,069 28,873 Deferred revenue 1,056,011 2,917,676 Line of Credit 2,000,000 2,000,000 Notes payable - current portion, net of discount 487,339 1,741,571 Lease liability - operating leases, current 83,483 87,375 Lease liability - finance leases, current 157,371 146,004 Contingent liability - current portion 187,000 187,000 Total current liabilities 8,330,173 12,207,022 Accrued interest, long term portion 5,643 - Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 175,608 159,362 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 540,127 638,137 Contingent liability - long-term 108,600 116,600 Note payable - long term portion, net 7,213,214 6,151,345 Total liabilities 16,373,365 19,272,466 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 16) - - Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 48,510,881 and 38,209,060 shares issued, and 45,673,301 and 35,371,480 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 4,849 3,817 Additional paid-in capital 41,470,627 37,415,155 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 and 2,623,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (34,814,162 ) (32,399,793 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,519,944 3,877,809 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,893,309 $ 23,150,275

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the

Three For the

Three For the

Nine For the

Nine Months

Ended Months

Ended Months

Ended Months

Ended September

30, September

30, September

30, September

30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 15,207,353 $ 11,234,626 $ 41,362,816 $ 36,538,195 Cost of goods sold 11,427,343 8,367,565 30,471,401 27,237,525 Gross margin 3,780,010 2,867,061 10,891,415 9,300,670 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,998,673 4,466,631 14,512,803 13,974,822 Impairment of intangible assets - - - 1,698,952 Total operating expenses 4,998,673 4,466,631 14,512,803 15,673,774 Operating loss (1,218,663 ) (1,599,570 ) (3,621,388 ) (6,373,104 ) Other income (expense:) Gain on forgiveness of debt 1,665,818 - 1,665,818 - Impairment of investment - - (209,850 ) - Other leasing income 1,900 10,977 8,940 32,833 Interest expense, net (82,029 ) (54,749 ) (257,889 ) (211,815 ) Total other income (expense) 1,585,689 (43,772 ) 1,207,019 (178,982 ) Net (loss) income before taxes 367,026 (1,643,342 ) (2,414,369 ) (6,552,086 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net (loss) income $ 367,026 $ (1,643,342 ) $ (2,414,369 ) $ (6,552,086 ) Net (loss) income per share - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 40,253,543 35,260,060 37,254,290 34,739,378 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 40,253,543 35,260,060 37,254,290 34,739,378

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Nine For the Nine

Months Ended Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,414,369 ) $ (6,552,086 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Gain on forgiveness of debt (1,665,818 ) - Impairment of intangible assets - 1,698,952 Impairment of investment 209,850 - Depreciation and amortization 407,704 567,803 Amortization of right-of-use asset 76,005 137,712 Amortization of prepaid loan fees 9,368 9,403 Stock based compensation 476,132 378,006 Provision for doubtful accounts 32,443 226,254 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,254,764 ) 1,291,467 Inventory and other current assets, net 869,165 (1,049,069 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (747,187 ) 47,645 Deferred revenue (1,861,665 ) (159,991 ) Contingent liabilities (8,000 ) (32,000 ) Operating lease liability (76,005 ) (137,712 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,947,141 ) (3,573,616 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for website development - (14,000 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (14,812 ) (128,618 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,812 ) (142,618 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit - 2,000,000 Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan 1,748,414 1,650,221 Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of costs 3,580,372 - Principal payments on debt (299,924 ) (149,705 ) Principal payments financing leases (108,528 ) (32,787 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,920,334 3,467,729 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,041,619 ) (248,505 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 5,060,015 3,966,050 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,018,396 $ 3,717,545 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 250,967 $ 196,392 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer asset from property and equipment to right to use asset, financing lease $ - $ 8,344 Building improvements financed under note payable $ 21,885 $ 1,900,000 Increase in right to use assets & liabilities $ 88,359 $ 214,930 Reclassification of accounts receivable to other assets $ 22,380 $ 45,675 Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets $ 21,885 $ 152,548





Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

(unaudited) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Adjusted Net Income and EPS (1) Revenue $ 15,207,353 $ 11,234,626 $ 41,362,816 $ 36,538,195 Net Income (loss) 367,026 (1,643,342) (2,414,369) (6,552,086) Amortization of intangible assets (2) 2,870 - 8,610 210,032 One-time charges - - 209,850 1,917,891 One-time gain (1,665,818) - (1,665,818) - Stock related expenses (3) 160,752 156,897 476,132 378,006 Adjusted Net Income

$ (1,135,170) $ (1,486,445) $ (3,385,595) $ (4,046,157) Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (4)

40,253,545 35,260,060 37,254,290 34,739,378 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (0.028) $ (0.042) $ (0.091) $ (0.116) Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

(unaudited) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Cash EBITDA (1) Net Income (loss) $ 367,026 $ (1,643,342) $ (2,414,369) $ (6,552,086) Interest expense, taxes & other income 80,129 43,772 248,949 178,982 Depreciation & amortization 135,733 125,338 407,676 567,804 One-time charges - - 209,850 1,917,891 One-time gain (1,665,818) - (1,665,818) - Stock related expenses (3) 160,752 156,897 476,132 378,006 Cash EBITDA $ (922,178) $ (1,317,335) $ (2,737,580) $ (3,509,403)





(1) Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. (2) Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired (3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses (4) Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count



