Slinger Enters Poland with New Distribution Agreement

Framework Sports, Slinger’s distribution partner in the UK, has established a Polish subsidiary to bring the Slinger Bag to the Polish tennis market

BALTIMORE, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced its latest distribution agreement with Framework Sports to bring the Slinger Bag into Poland. Framework Sports has established a Polish subsidiary of its UK-based operations, led by Mark Jarvis, the Chairman of the Polish subsidiary. Slinger continues to expand its international footprint with key distribution deals, and Framework Sports has been the exclusive UK distributor for the brand since May of 2020.

“We are thrilled to be expanding on our relationship with Slinger,” said Mark Jarvis, the Chairman of Framework Sports Poland. “We have had great success with introducing the Slinger brand and Slinger Bag to the UK tennis market and look forward to applying our experiences to Poland and its growing tennis market. We are also thrilled to be working with Jarek Duda, an expert on all things tennis in Poland, including previous Davis Cup experience having worked with the Polish team.”

In 2019, the Polish Tennis Federation reported over 300,000 active tennis players in the country, and that figure is on the rise. Two young tennis stars hailing from Poland have put the country on the map in recent years: Iga Świątek, who won the French Open in 2020 and currently is ranked #9 on the WTA Tour, and Hubert Hurkacz who has won 3 titles this year (Metz, ATP Masters 1000 Miami, and Delray Beach) and reached the ATP Tour Finals in Turin, and is currently ranked #9 on the ATP Tour.

The leadership team at Framework Sports has over 30 years of experience of distribution for leading brands in the sports industry, and almost two years of experience working with Slinger in the UK.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Mark and the Framework Sports team. They have done an incredible job representing Slinger in the UK, and we are eager to see what we can do together in Poland,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. Every country we add furthers us on our mission to bring the most portable, accessible and affordable tennis ball launcher to every tennis enthusiast in the world. The Slinger Bag is the perfect playing partner for tennis players of all ages and abilities.”

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after consumer tech products in tennis, receiving widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in 65+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $250M over the next five years.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com .

